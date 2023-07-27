106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Private show for Copperfield becomes a Vegas industry night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2023 - 11:11 am
 
David Copperfield, holding his silver F-bomb counter, poses with the cast of "Late Night Magic" ...
David Copperfield, holding his silver F-bomb counter, poses with the cast of "Late Night Magic" at The Venue at the Orleans hotel-casino on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Late Night Magic)

This is a show you can count on.

We finally made it to the second incarnation of “Late Night Magic” on Tuesday night. This was an invitation from David Copperfield and his team. What started as a special performance for Copperfield’s team turned into an industry-night performance for several Vegas entertainers.

Clearly, “Late Night Magic” has enhanced its position in the magic community, in terms of its legendary supporters and new digs at The Venue at the Orleans.

The result was a bangin’, late-night, off-Strip adult performance. We had some drunken buffoonery near the stage, an ongoing challenge for comic/magic host Doug “Lefty” Leferovich.

After beating back some of the interruptions from a group of guys barking through the show, the magician glared down and said, “I have a microphone, and youuuu doooont!”

Give Leferovich, in his 20th year on the VegasVille entertainment scene, a lot of credit for steering this show to the tape.

We had focused, highly entertaining performances from masked magician The Shocker (known as the Master of Mayhem), freak-show artist John Shaw, optical illusionist Bizzaro and newcomer to the show Hollie England. Card manipulation, sketch artistry and the requisite drill-bit-up-the-nose routine (from Shaw, as usual) were among the highlights.

Along with Copperfield and his wicked-gifted producer Chris Kenner, the crowd was dotted with such entertainment figures as Tape Face, “Zombie Burlesque” star Enoch Augustus Scott “Mad Apple” comic Harrison Greenbaum and burlesque performer Michelle L’Amour. I know I’m missing a few … Ah, Kiss drummer Eric Singer and mentalist star Gerry McCambridge were also in the mix.

Presiding over it all were Pompey Entertainment’s Damian Costa and his son, Dayton Costa, a star on the rise in entertainment production in this city. Costa’s company co-produces ”Late Night Magic,” and also runs The Duomo at the Rio and Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club.

The company’s Composers Room Showlounge & Restaurant at Commercial Center opening is TBA.

Prior to the show, Copperfield handed out several hand-clickers to his guests. Why? To click through how many F-bombs were dropped in the performance.

Lefty is usually a speechless character, in his sidekick role with Murray Sawchuck at Tropicana. But he’s a geyser of verbosity in “Late Night Magic,” and we counted up anywhere from 56 to 67 F-bombs (or flipping of the middle finger), with Lefty leading the way. Don’t cross Lefty, is the message.

It was wild, and if you don’t mind the raunchy language, a dang good hang. “LNM” runs Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays. Doors to the lobby and bar open at 8:30 p.m., shows at 10 p.m. And, remember, ages 18 and over. For real.

Cool Hang Alert

On the topic of adult-flavored entertainment and one of Costa’s former projects, “The Dirty at 12:30” comedy showcase is purring along at South Point’s Grandview Lounge at 11:59 p.m. Fridays. That’s 31 minutes earlier than 12:30, but a chance to get, um, lubed up at the bar. But not too much. We’ll turn “Lefty” loose on you.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
2
Children, father found in car in desert were missing for a day, police say
Children, father found in car in desert were missing for a day, police say
3
Where are the majority of new Nevada residents moving from?
Where are the majority of new Nevada residents moving from?
4
Aces guard arrested in domestic violence investigation
Aces guard arrested in domestic violence investigation
5
Boozy adult miniature golf venue Swingers to open on the Strip
Boozy adult miniature golf venue Swingers to open on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Penn & Teller on target to run 25 years at Rio
Penn & Teller on target to run 25 years at Rio
Michael Grimm, after fighting for his life: ‘This has been an eye-opening experience’
Michael Grimm, after fighting for his life: ‘This has been an eye-opening experience’
Vegas ‘Misfits’ entertainers play to 4K on the Strip
Vegas ‘Misfits’ entertainers play to 4K on the Strip
‘Raise a little hell!’: Miranda Lambert cuts loose in Strip return
‘Raise a little hell!’: Miranda Lambert cuts loose in Strip return
‘Dita Las Vegas’ dusts off the Strip showgirl spectacle
‘Dita Las Vegas’ dusts off the Strip showgirl spectacle
Raiderettes dance in rock-orchestra concert in downtown Las Vegas
Raiderettes dance in rock-orchestra concert in downtown Las Vegas