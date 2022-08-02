Protests halt tiger-magic show planned for downtown Las Vegas

Dirk Arthur’s magic-and-tiger show is not playing at Notoriety Live after all. The production has overcome by a cascade of complaint’s from animal-right activists.

Magician Dirk Arthur, left, performs with dancers Destiny Johnson, center, and Lauren Metter in “Dirk Arthur’s Wild Illusions” at the Riviera in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Magician Dirk Arthur performs in “Dirk Arthur’s Wild Illusions” at the Riviera in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Magician Dirk Arthur, center, performs with dancers Destiny Johnson, left, and Lauren Metter in “Dirk Arthur’s Wild Illusions” at the Riviera hotel-casino at 2901 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dirk Arthur’s magic-and-tiger show is not playing Notoriety Live after all. The production to be titled “Magic Unleashed” has been overcome by a cascade of complaint’s from animal-right activists.

Venue proprietor Ken Henderson made the call Tuesday morning, having received more than 400 emails arguing against the show.

Even famed “Tiger King” subject Carole Baskin complained about the show. She checked in with, ”I’m guessing you are not aware of how much public outcry there is against using big cats in acts or you wouldn’t be associating yourself with those who still practice such barbaric acts.”

Her complaint was characteristic of those who decry the use of such animals for entertainment purposes.

Henderson consequently issued a statement that the production, which was not yet under formal contract, would not move forward. He said of those who raised concerns, “Your voices have been heard.”

Arthur had planned to pull from his family of white and orange tigers, snow leopard, a bobcat, ducks, chickens and pigeons. The congenial showman has performed at several Las Vegas showrooms since opening in “Jubilee” in 1997. His most recent appearance was a 5½-month run, without animals, at the Westgate in ’18.

Henderson added that Notoriety’s mission is to support artists by furnishing top-notch staging and production facilities. “However, it is imperative that all performers have a choice to perform, and the performers in the proposed show do not.”

Henderson’s multi-theater complex is host to a variety of shows, ranging from two “Faaabulous” drag show to Vinny Grosso’s “Totally Mental” showcase. Inevitably, those performers would feel collateral damage of any negative publicity or protests of the Arthur show.

Arthur was not immediately available for comment. Henderson said he would be amenable to presenting Arthur as a comic-magician.

”I have nothing against Dirk Arthur, and I know he loves his cats, Henderson said. “It’s just not the right thing for Notoriety, but we would consider his magic and illusions without the animals.”

