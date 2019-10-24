80°F
Kats

Psychic medium Thomas John to headline Caesars Palace

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2019 - 5:50 pm
 

This medium is living large.

Thomas John, the oft-reported, would-be Las Vegas Strip headliner, has found a home with his “Celebrity Psychic Medium” showcase at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. The psychic, who says he discovered his other-worldly skills at age 4, opens Jan 16 (tickets start at $49, not including taxes, and are on sale 10 a.m. Thursday at caesars.com or at the Caesars Palace box office).

John is to perform Thursdays through Mondays in the venue’s open 6 p.m. slot, before headliners Dionne Warwick and Wayne Newton take the stage. The run is open-ended, and the show’s co-producers are the veteran triumvirate of Base Entertainment, GFour Productions and Glist Entertainment Inc.

In his stage show at the Barge, John is to interact with select audience members who are seeking to connect with deceased family and friends. He also answers questions about his presentation, which according to a news release announcing the show “is guaranteed to be different each night, guests will experience a uniquely memorable evening filled with hope, love and optimism.”

In that release, John says, “Ever since I was a little boy, I knew I had a special gift. It wasn’t until my early 20s that I made it my life mission to bring peace of mind, comfort, joy and sometimes laughter to those who long for contact with a loved one who has passed, because our spirits never die.”

J0hn has appeared on myriad national TV shows, including “Real Housewives of Orange County,” “Dr. Phil,” and “Entertainment Tonight.” He says he was able to see and speak with his dead grandfather as a young child, helping lay the groundwork for his career as a medium.

John was originally deep in talks with officials at Venetian/Palazzo to take over the 6 p.m. slot. Human Nature moved their start time at Sands Showroom to 7 p.m. from 7:30, to account for what was expected to be John’s production at 9 p.m. But a deal was never finalized, as the sides reportedly could not agree on the length of the show’s run, among other details.

Before locking in his show at Caesars, John pitched a Dinner with the Dead showcase at Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay in February 2017.

John has also been featured on the Lifetime series “Seatbelt Psychic,” a sort of psychic combination of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Produced by Corden’s Fulwell 73 production company, John has surprised such passengers as Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Nicks, Goldie Hawn and Courteney Cox with psychic readings. John is working with Corden’s company on a new show to air on CBS All Access early next year.

The show is for ages 16 and older. The buyer should be aware that, as always, readings are not guaranteed.

Shenandoah update

Both sides are lurching toward resolution as Wayne Newton attempts to regain the belongings from his personal collection that were once displayed at the Casa de Shenandoah public museum and ranch tour.

District Court judge Mary Kay Holthus ruled Wednesday that Newton’s family is to arrange to photograph and index all the items he claims he owns (including costumes from his childhood, a microphone from Frank Sinatra, and the discarded letter written by Elvis Presley that inspired the hit song, “The Letter”). That work is to be completed by the next hearing on the matter, set for Nov. 13.

The issue has pitted Newton, represented by Las Vegas attorney James J. Jimmerson, against Smoketree LLC, represented by Vegas lawyer Jason Wiley. Smoketree is the consortium that bought Casa de Shenandoah for $5.56 million in July. The group of anonymous investors is seeking proof that Newton actually owns all of the items exhibited at the museum, which closed in April 2018.

Newton, who continues to headline Cleopatra’s Barge, has vowed to fight for those items.

Since the sale was made final, Newton has removed his prized Arabian horses from the property, which is closed to the general public — even Wayne Newton now needs permission to enter Casa de Shenandoah.

Matty’s return

Matty Roberts, the vaping visionary whose Facebook post helped ignite Alienstock and the Storm Area 51 movement, is extending his time in the limelight at least through Halloween. He is set to host the VIP room Saturday night at the annual Fetish and Fantasy Ball at Hard Rock Hotel.

The event coincides with Roberts’ 21st birthday, and his team is working on a documentary centering on Alienstock, with filming running through December.

The brass ring for this project would be a deal with Netflix, A&E or Blumhouse Productions. Roberts’ reps are pitching project to all of them.

Meet these Boyz

Nathan Morris must be feeling pretty good about the NFL season so far. The 49ers are undefeated, and Morris is a big Niners fan.

This might be a good topic to broach when meeting Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men at The Mirage during the famed vocal group’s new meet-and-greet offers beginning Friday night. The Silver package ($100) gives fans access to a personal photo and access to sound check. The Gold package ($150) is the Silver package but with a framed photo and VIP T-shirt.

That’s a Boyz II Men T-shirt; pick up your Niners merch elsewhere.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

