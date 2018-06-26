Public viewing for Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison Sunday in Las Vegas

The public is invited to pay tribute to Richard “The Old Man” Harrison of “Pawn Stars” fame from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday at Palm Mortuary at 6701 North Jones Blvd.

Mementos sit on the floor at a makeshift memorial for Richard Benjamin Harrison, better known as "The Old Man" on A&E's reality television series "Pawn Stars," in the back of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, June 25, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Richard Harrison scaled back his “Pawn Stars” appearances two years ago. (Joey L./History)

Harrison died at age 77 on Monday morning after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Well-wishers will be able to share condolences and attend the viewing for Harrison, patriarch of the family that owns Gold & Silver Pawn and is the center of “Pawn Stars” on History channel.

The elder Harrison had not been on any episode for about two years says his son and fellow co-star Rick Harrison. The show resumes filming with Rick’s son, Corey Harrison, and Austin “Chumlee” Russell returning. Donations can be made in Harrison’s name to the Epilepsy Foundation.

