Raiders lineman joins team’s wedding flurry

Line up another Raiders player who has picked up a wedding license in Las Vegas.

Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and his longtime girlfriend, Christina Kriegel, were issued a marriage license at 5:04 p.m. Monday. The couple are the third in the Raiders’ family to recently sign marriage licenses at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau.

The 6-foot-4 inch, 344-pound guard was a star at Texas A&M. Since being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, Eleumunor has spent time with that team and later the Patriots, Dolphins and Jaguars before signing with the Raiders before the 2021 season. Kriegel’s Instagram page also lists her as a Texas A&M alum.

According to License Bureau records, tight end Darren Waller and Aces star Kelsey Plum picked up their certificates at 11:57 a.m. Jan. 22. Defensive end Maxx Crosby and his girlfriend, Rachel Washburn, signed their documents 12:18 p.m. Tuesday. The Waller/Plum nuptials and Crosby/Washburn ceremony are expected to take place Saturday.

Crosby was the only player to coordinate his visit to the Marriage License Bureau with Las Vegas City Marshals. The sack specialist and his fiance arrived at the downtown Regional Justice Center loading dock in a Rolls Royce. The couple were escorted into the Marriage License Bureau by marshals and Crosby’s own security team.

Washburn picked out a commemorative keepsake featuring a pair of Vegas showgirls. These certificates are for display only, not legally binding. The couple were reportedly dressed casually and excited to be completing the licensing process for their wedding this weekend.

