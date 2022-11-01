Raider’s Pokémon card fetches $672K at auction

Blake Martinez’s is one of just four in existence. Experts have dubbed it “The Holy Grail” for Pokémon card collecting

Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez chats with Gold & Silver Pawn General Manager Andy Zimmerman, left, and Austin "Chumlee" Russell at a fan event at the shop on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez shows his Pokemon Illustrator card at Gold & Silver Pawn on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) works through a drill during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The estimates flew freely as Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez put his Pokémon Illustrator card up for auction.

Martinez himself said it could be worth up to $1.5 million.

Not quite. But the rare item fetched $672,000 online at Goldin Auctions over the weekend. The top bid was $560,000, with the buyer’s premium pushing the total to its final tally.

Final Sale Price for the Illustrator Pikachu a.k.a The Swirllustrator: $672,000 pic.twitter.com/VXjhYbUeZk — Goldin (@GoldinCo) October 30, 2022

The buyer’s premium is the extra charge, typically a percentage, that a buyer is charged based on the item’s closing price.

Martinez’s card is one of just four in existence, and as such exceedingly rare in the Pokémon culture. Experts have dubbed it “The Holy Grail” of Pokémon card collecting.

Martinez was packing the card during a fan event Friday at Gold & Silver Pawn, where he appeared alongside “Pawn Stars” co-stars Austin “Chumlee” Russell (himself an avid Pokémon collector) and Rick Harrison.

I asked about the card’s value. Martinez ran the numbers.

“Maybe $500,000 to, who knows? Eight-hundred, 1.5 mil.,” Martinez said as he was about to meet fans at Gold & Silver Pawn, the home base of the History series “Pawn Stars.” “It’s crazy. It’s insane to me, 100 percent.”

