Raiders president, on halftime shows: Bring on Beyoncé

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan mentioned Beyoncé on Sunday, when asked who is on her Wish List for performers showcased at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan is shown during the "Once a Raider, Always a Raider" alumni silver-carpet walk at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan is shown during the "Once a Raider, Always a Raider" alumni silver-carpet walk at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Former NFL running back Marcus Allen at the "Once a Raider, Always a Raider" alumni silver-carpet walk at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Taking the lead from their home city, the Raiders place a high premium on entertainment. How high? In the Beyoncé strata.

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan mentioned the superstar headliner Sunday when asked who is on her Wish List for performers showcased at Allegiant Stadium. This means, during Raiders home games. Beyoncé is already booked at the stadium Aug. 26-27 on her Renaissance World Tour.

The Raiders are on the road that weekend, in Dallas. But Morgan would love a pop-up performance by the “Single Ladies” singer, anytime.

“It would be amazing to have her be part of a Raider game,” Morgan said during the “Once a Raider, Always a Raider” alumni silver-carpet walk at Allegiant Stadium. “Beyoncé, Rihanna, obviously. I’ve had the opportunity to meet Megan Thee Stallion as well. I think those women are incredible and would be great to have.”

What about a February appearance at the Super Bowl? Not likely, given the superstar’s fairly recent performances. Beyoncé starred at halftime of the Super Bowl twice, in 2013 as a solo act, with a special appearance from Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams; and in 2016 with Coldplay and Bruno Mars. The Super Bowl halftime performers are approved by the NFL and pulled from Roc Nation artists, headed up by Beyoncé’s hubby, Jay-Z.

The Raiders are not involved in that process. Nonetheless, the team is proud of its budding in-game entertainment tradition. Sunday, the halftime was John Kaye of Steppenwolf and David Perrico and the Raiders House Band playing “Born To Be Wild.”

“I know, having grown up here, people are used to a high level of entertainment, of that experience,” said Morgan, a Las Vegas native. “Part of our leadership team is our Chief Experience Officer, Brad Phinney, who has been with the team for a long time. He knows how to put on a great show, so every time you see a national anthem, a pregame and definitely the halftime show, you know we are going to give everyone an experience they won’t forget.”

‘Teammates for life’

The Raiders alumni party swept into Omnia at Caesars Palace on Saturday, with a pared-down version of Perrico’s band playing the event. On Sunday, Hall of Famer Marcus Allen said the team’s alumni is especially tight.

“When you are playing side-by-side with these guys, the only thing I can compare it to is being in the military,” Allen said during the silver-carpet walk. “What we have created is a family that the community enjoys. It just works, reuniting with your teammates for life. The bonds are hard to describe.”

Echoing many professional athletes, past and present, Allen said Las Vegas has presented itself as a leading destination for all sports.

“It is becoming the sports capital of the world,” he said, smiling. “You’re going to get baseball here. You’ll get a basketball team, too.”

Not marooned

The guy who looked like Adam Levine, firing up Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan late Saturday night, was. Apparently he was there for 10 minutes, or even less, before leaving abruptly.

Levine hit the club just after Maroon 5 closed its 2023 series at Dolby Live, a means to promote his liquor brand, served inside the club.

Bruno Mars has also made the trek from Park MGM to the Cosmo, which are now sibling properties under MGM Resorts International.

Adele’s weekend

We are not dismissing the possibility that Adele will add more dates to “Weekends With Adele” at the Colosseum, scheduled to end in November. But she seems to be having a blast and is still packing the place.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer performed what might be a first in VegasVille, an on-stage gender reveal during Saturday’s show. “Chantal and Chris are having a baby … boy!” the superstar called out. Big cheer. Lotta “boy” fans in that crowd, evidently.

Cool Hang Alert

The Pete Vallee juggernaut continues at Harrah’s Piano Bar. Valle’s Big Elvis show plays 2 p.m., 3:30 and 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Vallee has been singing as The King for some 25 years. No cover. Maybe you’ll be called up as “Little Elvis.” I know I have.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.