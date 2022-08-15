Raiders revive fight song in Raiderettes’ anniversary performance

Mary Sledge of Sister Sledge sang “We Are Family” and the band played a very old fight song during the Raiderettes’ 60th anniversary.

The Raiderettes perform during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Martha Stewart, left, and Snoop Dogg party it up at the opening of The Bedford at Paris Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Dance great ant Venetian headliner Derek Hough works with students at Nevada Ballet Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Virginia Trudeau)

Dance great ant Venetian headliner Derek Hough works with instructor Don Bellamy at Nevada Ballet Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Virginia Trudeau)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is at The Perch at Allegiant Stadium. The 60th-anniversary Raiderettes reunion halftime show has played to great response. Mary Sledge of Sister Sledge sang “We Are Family” for the 450 or so former Raider cheerleaders dating to the team’s infancy in the Bay Area.

Along with the Sister Sledge disco classic (from 1979, when the Raiders went 9-7 and missed the playoffs), the Raiderettes grooved it up to the Raiders’ original fight song. That tune was played by Del Courtney’s Oakland Raiders’ band dating to the team’s 1963 season at Frank Youell Field.

Band leader David Perrico took the sheet music for the minute-long tune. It’s a traditional, bouncy number, certain to inspire you to wipe out the nearest Denver Bronco.

Snoop-Pop

Snoop Dogg lit up… Martha Stewart’s opening-night party for The Bedford at Paris Las Vegas, her new restaurant now taking reservations.

This was an unbilled, pop-in appearance for Snoop. The two have long been friends and business partners, co-hosts of the Philo TV show “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

Snoop’s late mother, Beverly, was enamoured of Stewart. As the rap icon told Stewart on the show, “She loved you, she loved everything that you stood for.” The video of them meeting on the Strip is glorious.

A piece of today’s halftime show … Mary Sledge of Sister Sledge and David Perrico and the @Raiders House Band, for the #Raiderettes 60th anniversary performance … #RJnow ⁦@reviewjournal #RaiderNation⁩ pic.twitter.com/W0POQI1pN8 — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 14, 2022

Derek takes a spin

Column fave and inspirational groover Derek Hough visited Nevada Ballet Theatre on Saturday morning. This too was an unexpected visit (well, for the students). Hough visited instructor Don Bellamy’s Teen /Senior Ballet Class, giving a tutorial and answering questions. The students range from 13-18 years old.

Hough continues to front the “No Limit” dance production at The Venetian’s Summit Showroom (performances 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, through Sept. 17). Along with his fiancee, fellow dance pro Hayley Erbert, Hough has created a great date-night experience.

I always say (and will say it again), this is a show to see someone at the top of their craft, in their prime, in live performance. Take the chance to see it. You might not dance your way in, but probably will on your way out.

Touching down

Emmitt’s Las Vegas restaurant at Fashion Show mall should be open by the end of September. The operator is noted NFL legend and culinary entrepreneur Emmitt Smith. The 30,000-square-foot restaurant and event venue is being built into the front of Fashion Show, site of the former Sugar Factory space.

Smith hosted a preview party in June at Wally’s at Resorts World. The venue has a lot on its plate (as it were) promising it will be “a first-rate destination for fine dining, live concerts, watch parties and other elite events.”

What Works In Vegas

Skye Dee Miles’ “Midnight Skye” bangin’ music-and-dance show at Ghostbar at the Palms. The indoor-outdoor space on the 55th floor was at capacity Saturday night. Tap master Kenji Igus is among the many artistic inspirations. We remember him from Rose. Rabbit. Lie., and he adds a dimension —- a thunderous dimension — to Skye’s performances. This is not an ambient experience.

Message from Vince

Vince Neil of Motley Crue responded to a text about a social media boomlet last week, instigated by drummer Tommy Lee.

“Crazy!” Neil said, accurately.

You’re now on your own to research and figure this out. We’ll take the opportunity to plug the Crue’s Stadium Tour appearance at Allegiant Stadium, along with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhaerts on Sept. 9.

Cool Hang Alert

An instance where you must plan, know the environment and (wherever possible) love thy neighbor. But Downtown Rocks on the Fremont Street Experience’s 3rd Street Stage has been torrid — torrid, I tell you! — all summer long. Theory of a Deadman and Saliva wiped out the latest, free FSE show Friday night. The promenade was totally slammed.

No official tally on the capacity. FSE is allergic to such specifics these days, but we have the estimated crowd size for New Year’s Eve 2019 as 40,000. FSE President and CEO Andrew Simon responded to this tweeted question with, “The place was packed! Full house!”

Up next is the Canadian Rock band Simple Plan at 9 p.m. Friday. No cover, ages 21-over only. Hold your ground. Stay hydrated.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.