Rap legend teams with Philharmonic for unique Strip show

At a glance, it seems a rare experience as dozens of members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic back rap star Nas at Encore Theater this weekend.

The Nas-Harmonic plays the Strip tonight.

But Nas has sought classical players this summer to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Illmatic," one of the most influential rap albums ever. In July, the 50-year-old recording star performed the album with the National Symphony Orchestra at Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Virginia.

But Nas has sought classical players this summer to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Illmatic,” one of the most influential rap albums ever. In July, the 50-year-old recording star performed the album with the National Symphony Orchestra at Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Virginia.

In 2018, Nas’s Kennedy Center performance of the album with the NSO was broadcast on PBS.

But this show is uncommon in the marriage of rap and classical instrumentation on the Strip, with more than 30 players filling the stage for a full run of the album. “N.Y. State of Mind,” “The World Is Yours,” “Memory Lane (Sittin’ in Da Park),” and “It Ain’t Hard to Tell” are all planned in the customized production.

The rapper and Philharmonic will also delve into some covers; Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” is expected.

The Las Vegas players are up for the assignment. As violin great De Ann Letourneau says, Vegas musicians are known for their artistic dexterity.

“Most of the players in the Philharmonic, we play for everybody, from Celine to the Eagles to Adele, we have the Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns guys. I mean, we’re all over the map,” Letourneau says. “It’s like, everybody’s a show player. We’re gonna be better than half the orchestra that Nas has worked with, because we do this kind of music. It’s going to be great.”

