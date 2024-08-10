‘Really, that song?’: Celine issues Titanic complaint to Trump campaign

Celine Dion says she doesn’t endorse the Trump campaign’s use of “My Heart Will Go On.”

This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing at the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)

Celine Dion’s is protesting the use of her Oscar-winning song from a movie about a sinking luxury liner.

The recording superstar has taken issue with Donald Trump and JD Vance playing her signature song, “My Heart Will Go On” at a campaign stop on Friday. The song of course is the climactic number from the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic.”

Dion posted her disagreement with the use of the song after the Trump team played a video at a rally in Bozeman, Montana, showing Dion singing the number live. Dion’s disavowing statement:

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana.

“In no way is this use authorized and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.

… and really, that song?”

The “Titanic” hit from ‘97 won the Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, along with four Grammys, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The Kamala Harris campaign posted a video mocking Trump’s use of the song.

This is the first time Dion has protested the use of one of her songs for political purposes. But it is not the first time Trump has used a classic pop or rock song at his rallies without authorization.

He’s sampled from the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Tom Petty and Linkin Park. He’s played Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” to R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion” and Linkin Park’s “In the End,” Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” Most cases have led to protests by the artists; the Stones threatened litigation in 2020.

Dion most recently performed last month during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. She appeared at a stage at the Eiffel Tower, performing French favorite Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour” (“Hymn to Love.”) Her return to the stage in Las Vegas remains on hold.

