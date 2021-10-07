Red Hot Chili Peppers to bring the heat to Allegiant Stadium

Anthony Kiedis, left, and Flea, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, perform a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will bring the heat to Las Vegas next summer. The rock band will play at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 6. The Strokes and King Princess are the support acts.

The band announced the date with a faux newscast on the Live Nation social media page. Band members Flea, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith are shown delivering the announcement on a spoof newscast on the satirical station KHOT.

Guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band in 2019, makes a quick cameo.

Tickets are made available to Allegiant Stadium personal seat license holders 10 a.m. Tuesday. Dates for tickets for the general public are to be announced. The series opens June 4 in Seville, Spain; and hits Petco Park in San Diego (July 27), Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California (July 29), SoFi Stadium in L.A. (July 31), T-Mobile Park in Seattle (Aug. 3) before playing Las Vegas.

