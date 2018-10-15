Kats

Remembering Gronk at Rehab; Brad Garrett’s homage to Richard Sturm

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2018 - 11:26 am
 

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Best Western Paradise in Nephi, Utah, on my way back from a trip to Idaho. I’ve been out for a few days, but I’m never away too long. Nephi is a common rest stop on Interstate 15, if you ever drive this stretch. Complimentary breaky in the lobby, case yer interested.

Nephi is also famous as the “other” hometown of Brandon Flowers of The Killers. He did spend some of his youth here before his family returned to Vegas. That’s about all the color I can get out of this burg.

The Rehab/Pats connection

Sorry to have missed the finale at Rehab at Hard Rock Hotel on Sunday while away. My own sendoff was Sept. 2, with Mike Tyson, Diddy and Hard Rock Hotel/Virgin Hotel Las Vegas Chief Executive Officer Richard “Boz” Bosworth.

But Sunday night’s Patriots-Chiefs game was something of a loose, unintended tribute to the popular beach club.

Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski frequently brought the party to Rehab, most recently last summer. Gronk and his entourage spiced the scene with WWE star Mojo Rawley and DJ 3LAU, one of many memorable events at the beach club.

A massive renovation and expansion is planned for 2019. Of the beach club, I mean. Not Gronk.

Ode to ‘Richie’

Brad Garrett has known Richard Sturm for 30-plus years and refers to the longtime resort official as “a true legend in the sports and entertainment industry.” Sturm is now in a consultant role with MGM Resorts International as the company has named George Kliavkoff as its president of entertainment and sports.

Customarily, Garrett, who operates his own comedy club at the MGM Grand Underground, then slipped into his stage act.

“From encouraging Sinatra to lose the fedora, to telling Tyson to only bite the downstage ear (for camera purposes), Richie’s indelible mark will shine forever as he enters yet another endeavor,” Garrett said via text Sunday night. “Luckily for us, he’ll remain in the MGM family so there’s still a chance I can get out of the basement. “

But seriously folks …

“Richie literally gave me my career in Vegas,” Garrett said, and that is true, as Sturm booked Garrett’s debut as opening act for Frank Sinatra at Bally’s on New Year’s Eve 1988. “Perhaps not a shining moment for him, but a huge bump for the ex-wife.”

A no-‘Mob’ Saturday

“A Mob Story” didn’t perform Saturday night at the Plaza. The show’s resident reformed mob overlord was at church.

True. “A Mob Story” inspiration/narrator/executive producer Michael Franzese was at Grace Church in Tampa, Fla., speaking to more than 1,000 men. The musical goes dark when Franzese is off fulfilling his road commitments, which draw big crowds and make scads of cash.

Franzese says there is a “big surprise” to cover for him when he’s off. Maybe we’ll have an understudy. It won’t be Oscar Goodman, though. Goodman will remind you (and me) that he’s nobody’s understudy.

Thompson’s ‘Me Too’ tune

Keith Thompson debuted a new song, titled “Me Too,” Wednesday night at The Composers’ Showcase of Las Vegas at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz. The ever-prolific Thompson plans to use the number in a new stage show focusing on woman empowerment, titled “Roar.” As in, “I am woman, hear me … ”

Thompson sang lead in Wednesday’s performance with Gret Menzies (of “Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding” at Buca di Beppo at Bally’s) and Rachel Tyler (of the vocal ensemble Lady Luck) on backup. From Thompson, “Take a lesson from that Phoenix bird. Rise up and let your voice be heard.” We’ll be tracking this show, naturally.

Of Blair and whimsy

A vastly under-appreciated talent, Dennis Blair has released a new album of original jazz tunes, “Hapless Romantic.” Enjoy this wonderfully constructed release while driving, dining, canoodling … any time, really.

Blair is best known for his 20-plus years opening for George Carlin (he was also featured with Rodney Dangerfield and Joan Rivers in his stand-up career) and is a polished singer/songwriter/musician. Blair sang “Not a Good Idea” from the new album at Wednesday’s The Composers’ Showcase at Cab Jazz. A sample lyric: “It’s like standing in the rain and catching a cold, or eating sushi that’s a day or two old …”

Find this release on iTunes, Amazon … I think Dennis is carrying a case in the trunk of his car, too.

Pia Za-Diva

Pia Zadora is bringing Larry Edwards from Frank Marino’s “Divas Las Vegas” to her Pia’s Place shows Friday and Saturday at Piero’s Italian Restaurant. Edwards will portray Tina Turner in a monthlong stint beginning this weekend.

Meantime, Marino has been hinting on social media about a new show of some sort next year.

Return o’ Ruby

“Marilyn: The New Musical” producer Tegan Summer has teased to … well, we aren’t sure, by posting pictures on Facebook of himself meeting with Ruby Lewis in Las Vegas on Friday. Lewis played the title role in the musical at Paris Theater but has since moved to Brooklyn with her boyfriend, Ian Ward.

But Lewis’ name is still on the show’s signage at Paris, and the show is still scheduled to re-open Nov. 9. Lewis was in town to present at Wednesday’s G2E Casino Entertainment Awards show on Wednesday at Hard Rock Hotel.

Taller order

The new Peti & Taller “Hooligans of Magic” show at Hooters has raised the eyebrows, if not hackles, of Penn & Teller. The long-running Rio headliners have taken notice of the new show’s familiar name.

As Teller says, “Maybe we should change OUR names to Peti and Taller.”

Do it! Licensing issues be damned …

“Hooligans of Magic” opened for previews Friday. The show co-stars comic master Mateo Amieva of “Criss Angel’s Mindfreak Live” at Luxor and Christian Ford of the Fox comedy “Brooklyn Nine Nine.” Peti is Amieva, who is comparatively short, a quality that conveniently fits the show’s title.

Amieva’s Maestro character was a comedic highlight of Angel’s Luxor production. This spring’s “Action Man” solo show was among his peti — er, pet — projects.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International's luxury hotel turns 20 – Tara Mack
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn's second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
