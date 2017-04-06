Remembering Mel B’s days as Peep Diva in ‘Peepshow’

Steve Martin, seen in 2016 (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

This week, Steve Martin re-tweeted me. Intentionally.

This was in response to the column I wrote about Martin’s days at the Riviera about 40 years ago, when he spotted an empty booth in the middle of Versailles Showroom and decided it was about time to leave stand-up comedy. I’d noted that booth was empty on purpose, on orders from hotel owner Meshulam Riklis, who wanted to hold those seats for any late-arriving VIPs. When Martin read that column on his Twitter feed, he re-tweeted with a single word — “Oops.”

Which means I can retire a happy man.

More from the scene:

MEL B & VEGASVILLE

Former Spice Girl Mel B has filed for divorce from Stephen Belafonte, her husband of 10 years, alleging abuse at the hands of the Hollywood film producer and director.

The documents issued by Mel B (legal name of Melanie Brown) are fairly explosive, peppered with allegations of abuse and infidelity. Clouded in this latest development is the couple were actually married in Las Vegas in June 2007, a private service (the location never reported) that was followed by a formal ceremony in Egypt more than a year later.

Mel B, a judge on “America’s Got Talent” was the original co-star of “Peepshow” at Planet Hollywood, playing Peep Diva to Kelly Monaco’s Bo Peep when the show opened in the spring of 2009. Mel B was far more popular than her husband in those days. There were frequent complaints from the hotel about Belafonte’s abrasive personality and rough treatment of the staff.

After performing through their original, four-month contract, Mel B and Monaco were eventually deemed too expensive to keep in the production (so was the live band). Their departure led to the hiring of Holly Madison as the sole star of the show.

SHUNOCK HITS 4-0

Mark Shunock of The Space and the newly opened “Magic Mike Live” at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel, was given a surprise birthday party at Andres Bar & Bistro on Tuesday. Shunock’s wife and partner in The Space, Cheryl Daro, managed to keep the lid on this event (though some skeptics say Shunock knew the assembled mass in the restaurant was for him), which drew such entertainers as Jennifer Romas of “Sexxy” and These Guys Worldwide, and some of Shunock’s former cast mates from “Rock of Ages,” including Troy Burgess, Becca Kotte and Jared Dalley. (Aside: Burgess and his wife, Yessi, a member of “Fantasy” at Luxor, are expecting their second child this month.)

Shunock continues to toggle his time between managing The Space and opening “Magic Mike Live” in a rambunctious role that reminds a bit of his portrayal of Lonny in “RoA.” If he’s not at The Space, he’s at Hard Rock Hotel, and said Tuesday, “I feel like I’ve been 40 years old for a long time.” Hey, it’s not so bad. Beats the alternative.

BOOKINGS AT THE FOUNDRY

A bad news/good news series of announcements out of the Foundry at SLS Las Vegas this week. Saturday’s show starring country artist Phil Vassar was cancelled without explanation; that usually means soft ticket sales. But British rockers Bush, led by Gavin Rossdale, are booked at the theater on June 2.

