Renowned Las Vegas musician plays president’s 100th birthday

Bellagio pianist David Osborne has a remarkable history with the 39th president, who turned 100 on Tuesday,

The invitation to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's 75th wedding anniversary, sent to Vegas pianist David Osborne. (David Osborne)

David Osborne and Jimmy Carter became close after Osborne met Carter at a book signing in Orlando, Florida, in 1988. (David Osborne)

The man known as the “Pianist to the Presidents” has performed what could be dubbed a White House residency.

Bellagio performer David Osborne has that honor. His long relationship with presidential functions began with Jimmy Carter. Osborne is set to headline a special concert to honor Carter on his 100th birthday on Tuesday at Plains High School Auditorium in Georgia.

Osborne has a long and remarkable history with the 39th president, who turned 100 on Tuesday, the first time an American president has lived a full century. Carter has lived the last 19 months in home hospice care in Plains.

“I never felt deserving of this honor. God just put it together for me, and I’m overwhelmed with the beautiful things that have happened to me over my life as a result of my close friendship with Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter,” Osborne said. “It’s just indescribable what they have done for me.”

The piano virtuoso said Carter will be watching the event remotely, with his children and grandchildren all present at the concert. He said Tuesday that the Air Force Blue Angels had just flown in formation over the Carters’ house.

Osborne has performed for every president since Carter’s administration, including Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and (in December 2019) Donald Trump. He has performed for President Joe Biden when Biden was Obama’s vice president.

In all, Osborne counts 75 formal events at the White House and also such celebratory performances as the Carters’ dual birthday party in August 2019 at First Baptist Church in Americus, Georgia. He’s played 25 presidential Christmas parties.

Osborne met Jimmy Carter at a book-signing in Orlando, Florida, in 1988. The pianist gave Carter a vinyl album he’d just recorded. The ex-president loved the, saying, “That boy can play.”

Osborne went on to perform at several Carter birthday and anniversary parties.

Osborne performed in August 2023 at the official 96th birthday party for Rosalyn Carter. The piano great was featured at the second Butterfly Daze in Plains. Hundreds of monarch butterflies were released to honor Carter and her “gentle spirit.” Rosalyn Carter died the following November.

Osborne has performed on the Strip since 1994, first as featured pianist at Palace Court at Caesars Palace. He’s been at the Bellagio since 2007. He is in the rotation of pianists at the Petrossian Bar, just off the resort’s main entrance next to the Dale Chihuly glass sculpture display, from 8 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.

Osborne is playing a song he hadn’t played in decades for Carter’s 100th.

“Jimmy’s favorite song is ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon, and I learned it just for him,” Osborne said. “I have never played it until about 35 years ago, and I learned it for him.”

