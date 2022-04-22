Report: Adele scraps designer in attempt to save Vegas show

Adele on stage to accept her award for Artist of the Year at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

To borrow a term, Adele has gutted her creative team.

The headliner of Las Vegas’ residency-in-waiting has reportedly fired the acclaimed set designer Es Devlin, who had been charged to create “Weekends With Adele” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Friction between the two was reported less than a week after the superstar shut down her residency operation for COVID-related operational concerns.

The U.K. publication The Telegraph, citing unnamed sources, reports Adele has shifted to Kim Gavin, an industry vet who has worked with the British pop act Take that over the past 30 years.

Sources also report that Adele has split with her entire Vegas creative team in an effort to assemble a production in time for a full run this summer.

To replace Devlin, the superstar is reported to have enlisted Stufish, the production designers behind the Rolling Stones’ upcoming 60th-anniversary tour. The Telegarph reports Gavin and Stufish reps will “look after and develop a new show as everything from the Es show has been scrapped.”

Those designs include a grand staircase and onstage lake setting for the ill-fated “Skyfall” number to open the show. Ceiling tracks to secure aerial rigging, a band riser for 20 musicians, a video screen installed in front of the original video screen, and the rain curtain that filled the blackened pond are all long gone. Musicians and singers in the contracted 60-member Adele choir remain uninformed about the show’s future.

The disruption between Devlin, who designed Adele’s 2016-2017 world tour, and the superstar was reportedly captured by a video crew chronicling the show’s development and rehearsals. From the Telegraph: “There was a documentary crew following the build-up in Vegas, and footage of the Es blow-up and the total implode of the production exists,” a source is quoted as saying.

There is no announced plan for such footage.

Adele’s most recent public comments about her Vegas plans were on Feb. 11, to British talk-show host Graham Norton. She said then she “100-percent” plans to fill all of her 24 spiked dates this year.

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time,” she told Norton. “It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

Meantime, Caesars has no dates booked at the Colosseum from the close of Morrissey’s “Viva Moz Vegas” residency July 9, and the opening night of “Rod Stewart: The Hits” on Sept. 23. As we have previously reminded, “Weekends With Adele” could play in that time horizon.

Hello, ‘Friends’

“Friends! The Unauthorized Musical Parody” will reopen Thursday at The Venue at The Orleans. The show plays 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The show has been down since moving out of the former Anthony Cools Experience theater in Bally’s in March 2020. Prior to that, it had an extended run at the D Las Vegas.

Drag it

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” at Flamingo Showroom is adding Ginger Minj and Jasmine Kennedie to the production in May. Minj arrives from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 7. Kennedie appeared in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14. The Strip newcomers join Eureka O’Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Plastique Tiara, Trinity K Bonet, Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo. We most recently ran into the Vegas cast posing for pics on the Grammys red carpet, first thing in the morning. It was quite a way to start the day.

Pack attack

One way I gauge a Las Vegas show is if my family likes the experience. So easy. This is why Bronx Wanderers remain a column fave. Mom just loves the guys. I had seven family members in town this week, and we all went to “The Rat Pack is Back” at Copa Room at Tuscany Suites. I’d not seen a full run of the show since before COVID. I’d forgotten the talent in that show, and the family loved it. I will even give Drew Anthony (as Dean Martin) a pass for flirting with Mom from the stage.

The Idaho crew is still raving about this one. Well done, across the board, to Chris Jason (as Frank Sinatra), Kyle Diamond (Sammy Davis Jr.), Mr. Anthony and the superior Rat Pack is Back Orchestra. We even caught Shelby Jordan (daughter of another column fave, Stephanie Sanchez of the Palms entertainment team) in her first Las Vegas speaking role, as the Showgirl. Magic, I tell you.

Cool Hang Alert

There is no Cooler Hang than The Next Movement at The Nevada Room at Commercial Center. This act marks its 50th anniversary on Friday and Saturday. All five members are performing together for the first time in six years. The guys’ first break in Las Vegas was opening for Redd Foxx in the ’70s, at the old Thunderbird hotel-casino. Schedule for both nights: Dinner 6 p.m., shows at 8 p.m.. Cost for dinner and the show is $85 per person or $150 for two (or, if you will, per couple). Go to vegasnevadarooms.com/entertainment for all the deets that move the feets.

