Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere

The legendary rock band The Eagles are reportedly in talks with MSG Entertainment Corp CEO James Dolan to perform at the gorgeous, globular venue.

The show on The Sphere’s surface has rocked. But we are more interested in what’s planned for inside.

The legendary rock band The Eagles are reportedly in talks with MSG Entertainment Corp CEO James Dolan to perform at the gorgeous, globular venue. The New York Post, citing two anonymous sources, reported Monday that Dolan and the band are “locking in” dates for a series at The Sphere.

That said, there is no verification the band is planning to play the venue. Reps for the venue have not commented on the report. An Eagles spokesman said in an e-mail statement Friday:

“The very first show of the Eagles’ final tour, ‘The Long Goodbye,’ will kick off at MSG on Sept. 7 and the fan response worldwide has been incredible. Upon the announcement of this final tour, the band made the commitment to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. We are scheduling additional dates and we hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up.”

Dolan’s company owns MSG (Madison Square Garden) and also The Sphere.

Las Vegas is not on the Eagles upcoming “Farewell” tour. But the vision for performances at the venue is it will not be a routine tour stop. Instead, The Sphere is a fortress for productions tailored specifically for the architecture and advances audio-video system.

That would likely mean the Eagles would create a unique production after closing “The Long Goodbye” tour on Nov. 17 in St. Paul, Minn. Or, the first quarter of 2024, at the very earliest.

U2 opens its residency run on Sept. 29.

“The Long Goodbye” is to be peppered with Eagles classics over the decades. The band most recently played Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden in May 2022.

