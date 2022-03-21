Report: Kaskade wins $8M in Kaos lawsuit

Kaskade was signed to perform a $300,000-per-night residency. Instead, he wound up in court.

Attendees line up outside of the Palms during the grand opening weekend of Kaos, the new dayclub and nightclub, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance and listen to music as performers entertain by the outdoor stage during the grand opening weekend of Kaos, the new dayclub and nightclub at the Palms, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance to Saint Jhn around the outdoor area the during the grand opening weekend of Kaos, the new dayclub and nightclub at the Palms, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Long after its sudden shutdown, Kaos continues to make news.

According to a report by Billboard, the DJ Kaskade has won an $8 million lawsuit against a subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts stemming from his canceled dates amid the shutdown of the Palms’ ill-fated nightclub and dayclub.

The performer, whose legal name is Ryan Raddon, won the settlement in federal court in Las Vegas on Friday. The court ruled that FP Holdings, a company owned by Frank Fertitta III and Lorenzo Fertitta, owed the star DJ $7.95 million in compensation for unpaid performances.

A rep for the Fertittas, who owned the Palms at the time Kaos opened and closed, has declined formal comment on the ruling. Jon Gray, the hotel’s GM when Kaskade was booked and headlined, has not returned requests for comment.

Raddon’s shows had been called off when Kaos abruptly shut down in November 2019. The club opened the previous April. Raddon had been signed for $300,000 per performance at the Kaos nightclub and dayclub. In all, the artist had been booked for 30 shows between 2019 and 2020.

Raddon’s attorneys argued he had performed all his shows in the first nine months of 2019, but that in August of that year, FP holdings began “unilaterally canceling” his shows in October.

In his ruling and reported in the Billboard post, U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Gordon said the DJ “could have performed several shows between Jan. 1 and March 15, 2020, before the (COVID) shutdown order,” Gordon wrote. Though Kaos was closed the previous November, the DJ was still under contract as a headliner with the company.

The judge also said the Fertittas did not offer up any other formats for Kaskade shows, including drive-in or virtual performances. Though Raddon was available for such performances, FP Holdings offered no live-performance alternatives, the judge wrote.

The venue had been closed for renovation beginning in October, which included adding a 70-foot-dome over the 33,000-square-foot space. It was soon closed to the public, and used for private events before the entire hotel shut down in March 2020. In 2021, Red Rock sold the resort to San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, which intends to reopen the property this spring.

