98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Report: Spears slapped while trying to reach NBA top pick Wembanyama

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2023 - 9:52 am
 
Updated July 6, 2023 - 10:15 am
Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April ...
Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/TNS)

Britney Spears has received some back-handed compliments in her career. But she reportedly experienced the real thing Wednesday night at Aria.

According to a TMZ report, Spears was struck by a member of the security for NBA first-overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, in town for the NBA Summer League tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Spurs open Friday night against the Houston Rockets, Wembanyama’s first game in an NBA uniform. But what went down on the Strip was an unbilled Spears-Spurs clash.

In response to an inquiry about the reported alteration, a Metropolitan Police public information officer confirmed Metro officers responded to the resort at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a battery investigation. A police report was issued, but no arrest or citations issued.

An MGM Resorts International rep offered no comment when asked about the report.

TMZ reported initially that Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, and two companions were walking to Catch restaurant at Aria. Spears was “swarmed” by hotel guests as she entered the resort about 8:30 p.m.

Spears spotted Wembanyama, which is easy as he’s 7-foot-3½ inches tall. She is evidently a fan and approached him from behind to take a photo together. She tapped his right shoulder when, according to reports, Director of Team Security Damian Smith backhanded the pop star.

Spears fell, her glasses knocked off. Later, Smith approached Spears’ table and apologized, saying, “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.”

The international superstar likely does understand that. Apparently, Smith said that he didn’t know it was Spears he was slapping.

Spears reportedly filled out the police report, but the incident is not being treated as a criminal matter. Metro officers determined Smith was trying to defend Wembanyama, not cause harm to Spears.

Spears, an active social-media figure, has not posted about the incident. Her most recent Instagram post is another of her dancing videos, at the end of which she flips off the camera.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
2
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
3
MSG Sphere dazzles in debut — DRONE VIDEO
MSG Sphere dazzles in debut — DRONE VIDEO
4
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
Two arrested after 6-year-old, dad shot in possible road rage
5
‘Our worst night’: Las Vegas sees big jump in July 4th fireworks fires
‘Our worst night’: Las Vegas sees big jump in July 4th fireworks fires
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Top NBA draft picks to open NBA Summer League in prime time
Top NBA draft picks to open NBA Summer League in prime time
Vegas is out as Madonna hospitalized
Vegas is out as Madonna hospitalized
Travis Scott taking over Strip nightclub for F1 weekend
Travis Scott taking over Strip nightclub for F1 weekend
Carrie Underwood saved being ‘drenched’ for Vegas
Carrie Underwood saved being ‘drenched’ for Vegas
Club Stanley Cup: Inside the Golden Knights afterparty on the Strip
Club Stanley Cup: Inside the Golden Knights afterparty on the Strip
‘I broke down’: Chance shed tears after Golden Knights won Stanley Cup
‘I broke down’: Chance shed tears after Golden Knights won Stanley Cup