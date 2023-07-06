Report: Spears slapped while trying to reach NBA top pick Wembanyama

Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/TNS)

Britney Spears has received some back-handed compliments in her career. But she reportedly experienced the real thing Wednesday night at Aria.

According to a TMZ report, Spears was struck by a member of the security for NBA first-overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, in town for the NBA Summer League tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Spurs open Friday night against the Houston Rockets, Wembanyama’s first game in an NBA uniform. But what went down on the Strip was an unbilled Spears-Spurs clash.

In response to an inquiry about the reported alteration, a Metropolitan Police public information officer confirmed Metro officers responded to the resort at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a battery investigation. A police report was issued, but no arrest or citations issued.

An MGM Resorts International rep offered no comment when asked about the report.

TMZ reported initially that Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, and two companions were walking to Catch restaurant at Aria. Spears was “swarmed” by hotel guests as she entered the resort about 8:30 p.m.

Spears spotted Wembanyama, which is easy as he’s 7-foot-3½ inches tall. She is evidently a fan and approached him from behind to take a photo together. She tapped his right shoulder when, according to reports, Director of Team Security Damian Smith backhanded the pop star.

Spears fell, her glasses knocked off. Later, Smith approached Spears’ table and apologized, saying, “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.”

The international superstar likely does understand that. Apparently, Smith said that he didn’t know it was Spears he was slapping.

Spears reportedly filled out the police report, but the incident is not being treated as a criminal matter. Metro officers determined Smith was trying to defend Wembanyama, not cause harm to Spears.

Spears, an active social-media figure, has not posted about the incident. Her most recent Instagram post is another of her dancing videos, at the end of which she flips off the camera.

