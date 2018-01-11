Reports say Britney Spears returning to Las Vegas Strip in 2019

US Weekly reported Wednesday night that Spears had agreed to a multishow residency at The Park Theater in 2019.

Let us assess the Britney Spears-to-The Park Theater reporting this way: If Spears does not return to the Strip at that theater in 2019, something has gone awry.

US Weekly reported Wednesday night that Spears had agreed to a multishow residency at The Park Theater at the Monte Carlo in 2019. Spears’ Las Vegas manager Larry Rudolph declined comment on the deal, and MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Jenn Michaels said in an e-mail, “We don’t ever respond to speculation or rumors.”

Spears closed her four-year run in “Piece of Me” at Axis theater at Planet Hollywood on New Year’s Eve. Her final show set a box-office record for ticket revenue in the 4,600-seat venue and also for a Strip theater residency, totaling $1.72 million.

Spears would join a superstar lineup at The Park Theater. Bruno Mars, Cher, Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga (who opens in December) are the booked headliners at the 5,300-seat theater. Among the ideas for a new Spears show is a production based on her “Baby One More Time” album, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2019.

