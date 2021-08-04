Resorts World headliner is a Vegas native with Stardust ties

Charly Jordan played Resorts World on the July 4 weekend. It was a return to a famous family location.

Charly Jordan. (Tanner Jackson)

Charly Jordan is headlining near the spot of her grandfather’s old office on the Las Vegas Strip.

The 22-year-old DJ and Vegas resident performs in residency at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. He next show is Saturday, opening for superstar DJ Zedd.

It is Jordan’s second appearance at the club, following her set during the resort’s July 4 weekend celebration. She’s performing Sept. 3, Sept. 25, Oct. 8 (opening for Tïesto), Oct. 16 (with DJ Snake), Oct. 23 (EDC weekend, again with Zedd), and Oct. 30 (once more with DJ Snake).

Resorts World, of course, stands on the former site of the legendary Stardust. The hotel-casino was turned to dust before Jordan ever had a chance to visit. But her family shares a history with the Stardust. Her grandfather Chuck Huff was a high-level attorney for Boyd Gaming in the days when that company owned the resort.

“We have deep roots there,” Jordan said during a recent phone chat. “We have deep roots in Las Vegas, three generations deep.”

Jordan is a Vegas native, naturally, who attended Coronado and Green Valley High School. She has ascended rapidly to a Strip residency at Ayu Dayclub, through a mix of social-media platforms and entrepreneurship. Jordan has amassed 7 million TikTok followers, 4.5 million on Instagram.

“I’m super-thankful to be able to play, and go from social media into the music industry,” says Jordan, who has just released the club friendly track “No Sleep” this summer. “Resorts World is so cool, with these incredible artists. Tiesto, Zedd and Miley Cyrus. In my first year, it’s pretty amazing company.”

Cyrus opened Ayu Dayclub on July 4. Tiesto also performed on the party deck that night. Jordan is now sharing the same platform with superstars.

“Anyone who comes to see me DJ and create will have a good time,” Jordan says.

Jordan has also developed two companies, Roses (a natural smoking system using rose petals) and Beauty in Pain, a new necklace line.

Jordan has committed ample thought and effort into her burgeoning empire.

“I’m not ignorant about how hard you have to work to make it, and I do work very hard at what I do to develop myself outside of the social-media space,” Jordan says. “I am a jack of many trades.”

Cool Hang Alert

Maybe a hot hang, actually, and staying with the DJ theme. MAKJ, otherwise known as Mackenzie Johnson, performs in the 32,000-square-foot A-Lot at Area15 at 9 p.m. Saturday. The DJ and producer has issued several singles over the past decade or so. MAKJ has also worked with Hardwell, Lil Jon and M35.

Pre-sale tickets are $10, on-site general admission $15. The event is for ages 21 and over.

