Resorts World holds off authorizing proof-of-vax policy

To operate is not to own.

This is true in life, and especially in the culture of concert promotions. A reminder is AEG Presents’ announcement this month that it would require proof of COVID vaccinations for its owned and operated clubs, theaters and festivals.

The policy applies to all ticket-holders at AEG Presents venues. The new rules go into effect Oct. 1. As AEG Presents Chairman and CEO Jay Marciano said on Aug. 12, “We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status.”

But not so fast. In Las Vegas, the issue remains open. The company originally cited the Theater at Resorts World, which it operates, among venues that would adhere to the policy. Resorts World actually owns the venue.

As hotel president and CEO Scott Sibella said, any final decision about vaccination policies at the Theater would be made “mutually” between the resort and AEG Presents.

“We don’t open the Theater until Nov. 5 for Celine, and at this time no decision has been made,” Sibella said Sunday. “We still have a little time to see if things get better.”

Sibella refers to Celine Dion, of course, whose residency in November launches the new Theater. Between now and then, Sibella and AEG officials say they are holding off any formal protocol announcements until further notice.

AEG Presents is in an exclusive operating agreement with Resorts World at the 5,000-seat venue. However, according to its own policy, AEG does not hold final authority over vaccination directives at partner venues and festivals. The policy applies only to venues the company operates and owns.

Even so, another AEG partnership venue in Las Vegas, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, considers itself under the Oct. 1 policy. Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of hotel ownership group JC Hospitality, reaffirmed the company’s position Sunday. In essence, the hotel is agreeing to comply with the intent of the AEG Presents directive.

The only other AEG Presents holding in Las Vegas currently under the vaccination directive is the Day N Vegas festival, set for Nov. 12-14 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. AEG owns that event. But the AEG partnership venue Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is not included in the new policy.

Similarly, Live Nation (the largest concert promoter in Las Vegas and internationally) has announced its own proof-of-vax policy, going into effect Oct. 4. But again, the enforcement applies only to venues Live Nation owns. In Vegas, that’s Brooklyn Bowl at Linq Promenade and House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Carlos Santana reopens at House of Blues on Wednesday. Ticket-holders are required to wear face masks inside the venue, but performers are not, following statewide guidelines.

As for the artists themselves, neither Live Nation nor AEG Presents is asking headliners to be vaccinated to perform. That decision is left to individual performers. AEG’s stance is that artists are not being required to be vaccinated, but the hope is that they will be encouraged to do so.

This is another delicate set of circumstances.

Among the incoming superstars at Theater at Resorts World, Dion and Katy Perry, who opens Dec. 29, have stated publicly they have been vaccinated. Dion mentioned her vaccination during an interview in May. Perry revealed her vaccination on “American Idol,” also in May (and in June signed a UNICEF letter urging G7 countries to donate more COVID vaccines to needy countries).

Carrie Underwood, who opens at Resorts World on Dec. 1, ignited debate across social media this month when she liked a tweet by anti-mask podcaster Matt Walsh. The post was a video of Walsh speaking out against mask mandates for schoolchildren during a Nashville School Board meeting on Aug. 12.

However, Underwood has not commented publicly on her vaccination stance.

Nor has Luke Bryan, who left “Idol” for a week in April after testing positive for COVID. Whether he has been vaccinated has not been announced. But the Metro Nashville Public Health Department set up a pop-up vaccination site outside the country star’s sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 30.

Bryan opens at Resorts World on Feb. 11, an eternity among the rapidly changing COVID environment.

The current trend for headlining residencies is to allow the artists themselves to negotiate protocols at shows where Live Nation or AEG are booking partners.

The stars already make the final call on such widespread rules as whether smart phones can be used in venues. Bruno Mars at Park Theater and Dave Chappelle at MGM Grand Garden Arena have been industry leaders in “pouching” phones and watches.

A proof-of-vaccination requirement for their audiences would be the next step. The stars might not own these theaters, but they own their performances. And they, too, are active partners.

