Rick Springfield brings another ‘residency’ to Las Vegas

The Strat concerts in March are not Rick Springfield’s first multi-show series in Las Vegas.

Rick Springfield is booked for two shows in March at The Strat Theater, and we expect more to be announced. (Rick Springfield)

Rick Springfield is headlining March 25-26 at The Strat Theater, the shows announced this week. This twin-out is officially titled “The Vegas Residency.”

We have thoughts.

For one, two shows does not a residency make. Not even by today’s stretched definition of a Vegas residency. Expect more shows to be announced.

For another, this is not Springfield’s first Vegas residency. Some time ago, in a different era (and different clothing), Springfield starred in the original residency production “EFX Alive!” at MGM Grand. He followed Tommy Tune in the show, performing from February 2000 until the show closed New Year’s Eve 2002.

The concert-styled, fantasy show was the most expensive theater production in the world at the time. “EFX” was staged in the theater where “Ka” is now performed. Springfield himself was a Vegas resident in in those days.

“It was like any Broadway thing, where you’re just doing the same thing over and over, it just became crazy,” Springfield says. “But the first year, especially, it was amazing. I had a blast living in Vegas and, and doing a really great show. It was very fun. I lived out in Spanish Trail, away from the Strip, and got to enjoy the real Vegas.”

Springfield enjoyed off-Strip Vegas on Sept. 3, during the Downtown Rocks free concert series on the Fremont Street Experience. He tore the place apart, and also tore off his shirt.

Never has a shirtless 73-year-old caused such a stir, even on Fremont Street. Springfield is in top condition, physically as well as musically.

“Of course, you’re not going to work out for no reason,” Springfield says with a laugh. “It’s like getting a tattoo. You don’t get a tattoo, and then wear a shirt over it.”

Springfield is coming into his Strip show with a vision shared by his friend and Santo Tequila business partner Sammy Hagar. He wants to invite guest to the party, including Hagar, who has not announced his plans to return to The Strat next year.

“I’ve done a couple of shows with Sammy, and they have been a blast,” Springfield says. “This is a thing where I want to test it out, see how it goes, see if I can stay in one place for a while.”

The show will be dotted with Springfield’s hits, led by “Jessie’s Girl” (duh), “I’ve Done Everything For You,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Love Somebody,” and “State of the Heart.”

As he talks, Springfield multitasks by listening to an early version of a new song, “Come, Said the Girl” off an album due next year. Springfield plans 18 songs on the new release.

“I really believe music keeps you young, being in that state of arrested adolescent in the music business,” Springfield says. “I have a lot of drive and a lot of energy. I know a lot of guys have stopped recording at this point, because they don’t see any real reason to. But I love it. I love to keep writing. I love to keep recording, putting stuff out, and playing live.”

Westgate in ‘23

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic headline International Theater at Westgate 8 p.m. Jan. 14. It was Mr. Clinton who advised, in a cold-call convo in August, “Tell everyone when they come to bring two booties.” Serious grooving is planned whenever P-Funk is in the house.

And, Elle King, who turned in a wonderful performance with Miranda Lambert on “Drunk,” plays the theater at 8 p.m. April 29. Both shows are onsale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

IAC loads up

Italian American Club friend and frequenter Sal Cucco has taken on a massive assignment. Of course, he assigned it to himself, and we support.

The result is the noble “Oh What a Night” variety show at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Thursday at the IAC Showroom.

Vegas favorites set to appear include Lorena Peril of “Fantasy” at Luxor; Anne Martinez of “Bat Out of Hell — The Musical” at Paris Theater; Chris Phillips and Jaime Lynch of Zowie Bowie; Murray Sawchuck of Laugh Factory at the Trop; Vincent John of Bronx Wanderers (currently of Westgate Cabaret and headed to South Point Showroom, though he can’t talk about it); the performance duo Al Sapienza and Deborah Rennard; vocalists Kelly Vohnn, Janien Valentine, Lou Gazzara, Robin Vincent, Cian Coey, Jennifer Mrozik-Khoury and Genevieve Dew; Tom Jones tribute artist Steve McCoy; vocal impressionist Billy Fischer; and music director Peter Fand. Cucco hosts, along with Brett Raymer, late of the Animal Planet series “Tanked.”

If you expect this is the biggest show ever at IAC, you would be correct. We got yer music. We got yer magic. We got yer comedy. Tickets are $75 per person (no dinner for this experience), go to iacvegas.com for details.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.