Righteous Brothers extended, Leach immortalized on Las Vegas Strip

If you know anything about the Kats! Bureau, it’s that we appreciate the righteous news.

We received such Wednesday. Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, better known as today’s Righteous Brothers, have extended through 2020 at Harrah’s Showroom. Added dates are 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, Jan. 21-April 30, and Sept. 15-Nov. 12. (Tickets start at $46 and are available at any Caesars Entertainment box office, by calling 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469, or online at ticketmaster.com.)

The duo opened in March 2016 and continue to rock the place, onstage and at the box office. Medley has told me he had grown weary of performing live without his Righteous Brothers co-founder and dear friend, Bobby Hatfield, until catching Heard performing in Branson, Missouri.

Heard is a vocal force and a dynamic personality. Medley still has that resonant voice, and remains a sharp-witted showman. “We entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Elvis …. Costello,” is a favorite — and accurate — line from the stage.

Medley also recounts the days in 1964 when he and Hatfield opened for The Beatles. “It was unbelievable to be standing up there as thousands of people screamed … ‘We want the Beatles!’”

That’s without mentioning all the duo’s hits. They sing them all, and their backing band brings it home. The Righteous Brothers still sell out on the road, too, but Vegas is their home at least through 2020.

Robin immortalized

The late celebrity journalist and TV icon Robin Leach has been added to the lineup of celebs and newsmakers at Palm Restaurant at the Forum Shops at Caesars.

Michael Martin, senior director of operations for Palm Restaurant Group, said Leach’s image was painted last week by Las Vegas artist Erica Deutsch. Leach was placed near images of Larry and Camille Ruvo, and Michael Severino, Robin’s close friends and for two decades his partners in fundraising for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Over the past few weeks, Jimmy Kimmel, Jerry Seinfeld, Siegfried & Roy, and Brandon Flowers of The Killers have been added to the famous wall. The Vanderpump family of reality-TV fame (and also of Vanderpump Cocktail fame at Caesars) are due to be added in November. That’s Lisa, Ken, Pandora, Jason — and the dogs.

An offer he can’t refuse

David Perrico’s Pop Strings Orchestra, the 36-piece juggernaut, hosts the music of “The Godfather” at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at 8 p.m. Friday. The musicians take on the scores written by the late composer Nino Rota, which have been re-arranged by Perrico.

Joining Perrico’s usual singers Lily Arce and Fletch Walcott are Janien Valentine, Francesca Camus, Mark Boals and George DeMott of Rochester, New York. Jim Frank, out of Perrico’s hometown of Youngstown, Ohio, is flying in, too. Why? To play accordion. This is a serious gig, folks. Tickets are $25-$40, go to thesmithcenter.com for info.

PODKats

