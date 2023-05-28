Ringo by the numbers: Peace and love at The Venetian

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band played classics dating 65 years in Vegas finale.

Ringo Starr is shown during a performance with his All Starr Band on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

We expected Beatles classics, solo hits, and assorted favorites from a bevy of rock stars.

The calisthenics, though, were not on the set list.

Ringo Starr got a little high (at least, physically) at The Venetian Theatre on Saturday night. He performed several jumping jacks during the penultimate “With a Little Help From My Friends,” wishing “peace and love!” to the packed house.

The place was otherwise brimming with high spirits as Ringo and his All Starr Band final performance in a three-show run on the Strip.

The numbers in a night of familiar numbers:

— 82: Ringo’s age, in years.

— 25: Songs played.

— 2.5: Hours the show lasted.

— 34: Years since the All Starr Band was formed.

— 7: Songs recorded by The Beatles in the set (“Matchbox,” “Boys,” “Yellow Submarine,” “Octopus’s Garden,” “I Wanna Be Your Man,” “Act Naturally,” “With a Little Help From My Friends”).

— 7: Times yours truly has seen the All Starr Band over the years (beginning in 2001 at Rio Pavilion and including an August 2019 show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Smith Center President Myron Martin).

— 6: Members of the current All Starr Band (Steve Lukather of Toto, Edgar Winter of the Edgar Winter Group, Colin Hay of Men At Work, Hamish Stuart of Average White Band, Gregg Bissonette of David Lee Roth’s band, Warren Ham of Kansas and Toto).

— 47: Members of the All Starr Band over the years (including Billy Squier; Sheila E.; Joe Walsh; the late John Entwistle and Clarence Clemons; and Ringo’s son, Zak Starkey).

— 1: Keytars on stage (from Winter).

— 1: Set of overalls worn on stage (by Hay).

— 3: Yacht rock songs performed, all Toto classics (“Rosanna,” “Africa,” “Hold The Line”).

— 65: Years old for the oldest song in the set list, “Johnny B. Goode,” by Winter, dedicated to his late brother, Johnny Winter.

— 63: Years old for the oldest song sung by Ringo in the set list, “Boys,” which he’s been performing since 1960.

— 1: Performance of John Lennon’s “Give Peace a Chance,” a truncated rendition that closed the show, sending us off once more with peace and love.

