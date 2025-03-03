Ringo Starr to headline Las Vegas Strip for 6 shows

The Beatles’ legend has released his first country album, “Look Up.” He played the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Jan. 14-15.

Ringo Starr poses Sept. 5, 2023, at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, California. (Chris Pizzello, The Associated Press)

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band’s tireless Peace and Love tour is returning to the Strip.

It’s an unofficial title, but it Starr’s enduring message. His band is back at The Venetian Theatre from Sept. 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27 . All shows are at 8:30 p.m., and tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at Ticketmaster.com.

Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette make up the current All Starrs. The band most recently played The Venetian for three dates in May.

Starr has released his first country album, “Look Up.” He played the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Jan. 14-15, to air as “Ringo & Friends Play the Ryman” at 8 p.m. Pacific/Eastern on Monday and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Starr’s superstar friends in that special include Sheryl Crow, Rodney Crowell, Mickey Guyton, Emmylou Harris, Sarah Jarosz, Jamey Johnson, Brenda Lee, Larkin Poe, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, The War And Treaty and Jack White.

Starr assembled his band in 1989 and has toured consistently since, frequently switching up the roster. His shows at The Venetian have usually lasted up to 2½ hours, with Starr’s band playing their own selections along with Ringo’s songs with the Beatles and his solo hits.

“Photograph,” “It Don’t Come Easy,” “I’m The Greatest,” “Matchbox,” “What Goes On,” “Boys,” “Yellow Submarine,” “Octopus’s Garden,” “I Wanna Be Your Man,” “Act Naturally,” “With a Little Help From My Friends” have highlighted the set list.

The Beatles played two shows at the Las Vegas Convention Center during their first extensive U.S. tour on Aug. 20, 1964.

Starr and His All Star Band appeared at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts (today’s PH Live at Planet Hollywood) on Aug. 30, 1989. They later played the since-closed Circus Maximus at Caesars Palace in 1992, and went on to headline The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel (The Theater at Virgin Hotel today), Rio Pavilion, Mandalay Bay Beach, Pearl at the Palms, Planet Hollywood Showroom (now Criss Angel’s theater) and Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. The band has made The Venetian home since May 2023.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.