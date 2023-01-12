Ringo Starr to play 3 shows at The Venetian

In announcing his new dates for the Strip, Ringo says, “I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”

Ringo Starr flashes the peace sign during his annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Starr celebrated his 82nd birthday Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr poses during a red carpet event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles "Love" at The Mirage on July 14, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Ringo Starr, left, and Barbara Bach pose for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'If These Walls Could Sing' in London, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Ringo Starr gets a congratulatory phone call from his son Jason during his annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Starr celebrated his 82nd birthday Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ringo Starr once joked he would call his Las Vegas show “The Golden Drums.” The faux title was inspired by Elton John’s “Red Piano” shows on the Strip.

That was about six years ago. Moving the needle forward, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band is back on the Strip, playing The Venetian Theatre May 24, 26 and 27. All shows begin at 8 p.m.. Tickets start at $69 (not including fees) on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Steve Lukather (Toto), Colin Hay (Men At Work), Edgar Winter (Edgar Winter Group), Warren Ham (Kansas, Toto, Olivia Newton-John’s band, Hamish Stuart (Average White Band and Paul McCartney’s band) Gregg Bissonette (Santana) are in this version of the All Starr Band.

“It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” the 82-year-old rock legend Starr said in a statement. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”

The former Beatle is playing 20 shows on his upcoming tour, beginning May 19 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Californoa, and ending at San Jose Civic Center on June 17.

Starr most recently played Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood Theater for eight shows in October 2017. Prior to that, the band headlined Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center in November 2016.

The All-Starrs’ Vegas debut was shortly after the band formed, at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts (today’s Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood) on Aug. 30, 1989. They played the since-closed Circus Maximus at Caesars Palace in 1992, and went on to headline The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, Rio Pavilion, Mandalay Bay Beach and Pearl at the Palms on their Las Vegas tour stops.

Starr’s shows are peppered with Beatles classics and hits from his solo career. His covers of “Matchbox,” “Boys,” and “Act Naturally” have been performed, along with “I Wanna Be Your Man,” “Photograph,” With A Little Help From My Friends,” and “Yellow Submarine.” In introducing the latter song, Starr says, “If you don’t know this song, you’re at the wrong show.”

In 2016, Starr said he simply enjoys taking up behind the set and performing with his mates.

“I come on and do my songs, then go off and play drums and let someone else do the singing,” the rock legend said. “After all this time, I still love playing the drums.”

