Kats

Rita Moreno’s Oscar gown, Elaine Wynn’s puppet highlight NBT gala

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2019 - 11:03 am
 

If you happen to spot Elaine Wynn dining with entertainment legend Rita Moreno and a Moreno puppet at the Four Seasons in San Francisco anytime soon, there is a reason.

Wynn bought the Moreno’s puppet counterpart, a night at Four Seasons and dinner with Moreno during the live auction Saturday night at the Nevada Ballet Theatre Black and White Gala at Aria’s Mariposa Ballroom. Wynn spent $8,000 for the figure, which Terry Fator developed and unveiled for a one-night-only tribute to Moreno to open the night.

Fator, headliner at his eponymous theater at the Mirage, and Moreno signed the little figure. Auctioneer and emcee Chet Buchanan made it to the gala’s head table, where Moreno was seated across from Wynn.

Buchanan asked Moreno to put a price tag on the puppet, Four Seasons suite and dining offer in S.F.

“Big money!” Moreno called out. “We want many pesos!”

“How much is big money?” Buchanan asked.

Moreno paused and said, “Eight thousand dollars!”

Wynn then raised her paddle, and Buchanan called out, “Sold!”

Fator, who celebrates his 10th anniversary at the Mirage in March, worked up a routine tailored to the event, switching the words of “Maria” from “West Side Story” to “Moreno” and “I Feel Pretty” to “I’m a puppet, not a Muppet.”

The event drew about 550 supporters at the Aria venue, which was once the “Viva Elvis” and, later “Zarkana” theater for those since-closed Cirque productions. MGM Resorts International spent $154 million on converting the space to a convention center ballroom, and Saturday’s was the first NBT event held at the venue.

Moreno is in a rarefied strata as one of just 15 entertainers to ever win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award (typically referred to as EGOT).

Those presenting Moreno included her daughter, Fernanda Gordon Fisher; NBT co-founder Nancy Houssels; Artistic Director Roy Kaiser, Executive Director Beth Barbre, MGM Resorts International marketing exec and event co-chair Lilian Tomovich; and Cirque du Soleil Vice President NBT co-board chairman Jerry Nadal.

More from the soiree:

Oh that dress: Moreno lent the dress for display that she wore at the 1962 Academy Awards ceremony, when she won Best Supporting Actress for portrayal of Maria in “West Side Story.” It was presented on a stage during the pre-show cocktail event. Moreno wore the gown, which was made in the Philippines, again at the 2018 Oscar ceremony. “They asked if I still had it, and I did,” she said. “It was hanging in my closet. Someone asked, ‘Isn’t it in a box?’ No, it was just hanging up, but it’s still beautiful and you need to go check it out.”

Oh that handbag: Moreno was presented with a flashy Dolce & Gabbana handbag during the VIP mingle prior to the event (the company’s store at Crystals was an event sponsor). “This is really, really gorgeous,” Moreno said, then smiled and added, “Is there any money in it? When I was a kid, when you gave somebody a purse, you had to put a penny in it.” Houssels laughed and said, “Nobody here has a penny!” D&G marketing exec Sanjay Hathiramani offered, “By the end of the evening, we’ll crowdsource a penny for you.”

Hey, Paula! Paula Abdul, attending the event with Silverton Chief Executive Officer Craig Cavileer, returned to the event that honored her with the 2007 NBT Woman of the Year award. Abdul told me she is scanning options for a residency in Las Vegas. She most recently performed here Nov. 10 at Red Rock Resort, and has long been eager to open a show in a Vegas venue, on or off the Strip.

Ortega’s dream: Director and choreographer Kenny Ortega says the overhaul and upgrade to the “Lake of Dreams” multimedia production at Wynn Las Vegas should be finished by December, though it won’t feature a specified holiday theme.

Ortega, who is working with Wynn reps on the Lake of Dreams refresh, attended the event with is friend and Wynn casting director Louann Madorma-Williams. He is known for his creative work on the “High School Musical” franchise and Michael Jackson’s planned “This Is It” concert series at London’s O2 Arena, which was in development when Jackson died in 2009. He’s worked with Wynn creative reps for several years, including on the “Funhouse” production, Steve Wynn’s multimillion-dollar show from 2013 that never made it to the stage.

Great conduct: Announced just prior to Saturday’s program, Vegas Philharmonic music director Donato Cabrera is conducting for the Feb. 15-16 NBT “Firebird” mixed repertory program at Reynolds Hall at Smith Center (show times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16). It is Cabrera’s first appearance with the company, and member of the Philharmonic are set to perform.

Fator’s prep: Fator said he spent “several weeks” on his one-off routine. Young designer, Landon Harvey, who is just starting as a professional puppet maker, worked on the figure.

Two dog night: A pair of spaniel-mix puppies sold for $3,000 apiece during the live auction.

Men without shirts: Members of “Chippendales” at the Rio posed with Moreno on the red carpet. The production is due to announce a new guest star, one who has not performed in the show previously.

Uplifting quote: Moreno encapsulated her love for dance during her acceptance speech: “Real men don’t lift weights. They lift women.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter,@JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new home at Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is working it's way to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has been moved to its permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new Las Vegas home
The famous and newly restored Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has moved to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas band Otherwise release song and video in tribute to slain cousin
Adrian and Ryan Patrick, brothers in the band Otherwise with drummer Brian Medeiros, talk about the release of a tribute song to their deceased cousin Ivan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES final night showcases Drake at XS Nightclub
Drake performed for CES attendees and club-goers at XS Nightclub in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2019 Has A Cordless Hair Dryer
CES Has A Cordless Hair Dryer (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Panel talks Impossible Burger 2.0
Panel talks Impossible Burger at CES during launch at Border Grill on Monday, Jan. 7. (Ben Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Dream of AJ Montgomery
AJ Montgomery lost part of his leg in a vehicle accident but found his dream as a performer in “Le Reve.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly Clinton-Holmes of the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes chats with Kelly Clinton-Holmes, director of the Stirling Club's New Year's Eve entertainment.
Month-by-month entertainment coming in 2019
“True Detective” Season 3, HBO (Jan. 13) Travis Scott, T-Mobile Arena (Feb. 6) Robbie Williams, Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas (March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16) “Game of Thrones” Season 8, HBO (April) Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (May 17-19) “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Smith Center (June 4-9) “The Lion King” (July 19) Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (Aug. 16-18) Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas (Sept. 20-22) “Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” (Oct. 15) “Frozen 2” (Nov. 22) “Star Wars: Episode IX” (Dec. 20)
Lacey Huszcza invites you to find something to love at the Las Vegas Philharmonic
Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic talks about the orchestra's wealth of programming. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gina Marinelli offers La Strega preview
Gina Marinelli used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Eve at Sparrow + Wolf
Sparrow + Wolf’s New Year’s Eve party was a sort of official unveiling of its newly renovated space. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas NYE Fireworks - VIDEO
The full show: A spectacular view from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel as 80,000 pyrotechnics illuminated the Las Vegas Strip at the stroke of midnight. Fireworks by Grucci choreographed launches from the Stratosphere, the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.
Debra Kelleher Of The Stirling Club
Debra Kelleher, DK Hospitality President talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the Stirling Club.
Richard Ditton Of The Stirling Club
Richard Ditton, an investment partner of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
NYE at the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes reports from the reopening of the Stirling Club on New Year's Eve 2018.
Michael Stapleton of the Stirling Club
Michael Stapleton, COO of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
Recap the Countdown on Fremont Street — VIDEO
Nearly 40,000 people packed Fremont Street to enjoy America's Party Downtown. As the tradition stands, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman counted down the clock on the 3rd Street Stage, alongside her husband and former mayor, Oscar Goodman.
New Year's Eve live from the Las Vegas Strip Bellagio Fountains - Video
Reporter Aaron Drawhorn near the Bellagio Fountains as hundreds of thousands gather to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas
Ryan Reaves describes the flavors in Training Day beer
Ryan Reaves talks about the flavor of Training Day, the new beer from 7Five Brewing that was launched at the PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves describes his new beer
Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves talks about his new beer from 7Five Brewing at a launch party at PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' five biggest NYE concerts
Imagine Dragons at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Lady Gaga at The Park Theater at Park MGM, Maroon 5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Bruno Mars at T-Mobile Arena, and Tenacious D at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like