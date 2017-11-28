RJ columnist Robin Leach recovering from mini-stroke

It could be at least a month before 76-year-old Robin Leach returns to coming the scene and writing his daily column in the R-J.

Robin Leach, the longtime famed celebrity journalist and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist, suffered a transient ischemic attack, also known as a TIA or “mini-stroke,” and remains hospitalized in Las Vegas.

The incident began last Tuesday while the 76-year-old Leach was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, according to his son Steve Leach. After learning his father was unable to eat or walk without assistance, he swiftly arranged for a private flight to bring his father to Las Vegas the following day.

Leach was taken to the St. Rose Dominican Siena ICU immediately upon his return, where he remained until Monday afternoon, when he was transferred to the hospital’s Lima Rehab Facility in Henderson. He was upbeat and able to talk, though his voice was croaky.

Although his Review-Journal column is currently on hold indefinitely to allow him to focus on his recovery, Leach said he told the medical staff Monday afternoon that he was eager to return to full-time work. “Start the rehabilitation on my right side,” he said while leaning back in a hospital bed and wearing a decidedly un-Leach-like hospital gown. “ I need my right hand to type!”

Leach suffered a setback late Monday night, when his lungs began filling with blood as a complication of a procedure, which required additional treatment.

Steve Leach says the family appreciates the prayers and positive thoughts about his father, but asks that well-wishersrefrain from sending flowers or gifts to him while his father is hospitalized.

“My two brothers and I are extremely encouraged by Robin’s strength and determination to get back to journalism,” he said, referring to his brothers Rick and Greg. “We are additionally grateful for the continued love and support from the Las Vegas community.”

