Rob Gronkowski has a Las Vegas cocktail, cake and karoke weekend

Ex-New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski devours a celebratory retirement cake at Jemma Pool Party at NoMad Hotel on Sunday, May 5, 2019. (Tony Tran)

Rob Gronkowski has shed his New England Patriots jersey, and we mean for real.

The loosey-goosey tight end from the reigning Super Bowl champs capped a five-day retirement party Sunday at Jemma — the NoMad Pool Party at NoMad Hotel at Park MGM. Gronk ran a crossing pattern across the pool deck, receiving a customized retirement cake and basking in the sunlight with his girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

Gronk also was in the fray at On The Record speakeasy and Thursday. Gronk, Kostek and crew then strayed to the karaoke room to call out the Guns N’ Roses classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine ” and the Sir-Mix-A-Lot club staple “Baby Got Back,” along with samples form Justin Timberlake and 50 Cent.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound retiree opted to party in Vegas rather than join many of his ex-teammates, including star QB Tom Brady, at Saturday’s team Kentucky Derby party.

The 29-year-old Gronkowski called it a career after the Pats’ 13-3 victory over the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LII. He won three Super Bowls, setting records for most receptions by a tight end in Super Bowl history (23) and most receiving yards in the title game by a tight end (297).

