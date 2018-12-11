Rob Lowe to coming to Las Vegas Strip in April

Rob Lowe , the charismatic TV and film actor who rose to fame as a member of “The Brat Pack,” headlines his one-man show, “Stories I Only Tell My Friends: Live!” in April.

The Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood is playing host to a magic man of a different sort next April.

Rob Lowe, the charismatic TV and film actor who rose to fame as a member of “The Brat Pack,” headlines his one-man show, “Stories I Only Tell My Friends: Live!” at 7:30 p.m. April 13 (tickets start at $59, not including fees, and are onsale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com).

The multimedia speaking tour follows Lowe’s best-selling memoirs “Stories I Only Tell My Friends,” and “Love Life.” He promises to provide an under-the-carriage look at Hollywood and his occasionally, tabloid-worthy personal life. The show covers his career from his early films (“St. Elmo’s Fire” and “The Outsiders”) among them through such recent projects as “West Wing” and “Parks and Rec.”

The show is to include a Q&A segment, film clips and photos.

“This isn’t a regurgitation of the books, because that wouldn’t be very much fun,” Lowe said in a statement. “This is very much its own beast, but it does have some of the same feel of the books.”

