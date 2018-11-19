Robbie Williams adds Wynn shows; Barry Manilow shows on sale

Robbie Williams, the British showman, pop artist and TV star, has added six dates to his existing six-show schedule at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

To borrow a term used in craps, Robbie Williams is rolling box cars at Wynn Las Vegas.

It’s double-sixes for Williams’ schedule at Encore Theater. The British showman, pop artist and TV star has added six dates to his existing six-show schedule at the theater. The new shows run June 19-29, and are on sale 7 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets run $59.50-$200 (minus fees) and are available at WynnLasVegas.com or 702.770.9966).

Meantime, Barry Manilow has announced on-sales dates for his 2019 performances at Westgate Las Vegas. Manilow’s shows are set for select weekends beginning Feb. 14-16 through June 13-15. Those shows range from $39.95 to $329.75 (minus fees) and are on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Westgate Las Vegas at 800.222.5361, or online at www.barrymanilow.com or www.westgatelasvegas.com.

Manilow’s return coincides with the hotel’s 50th anniversary. It opened as the International in 1969, with Barbra Streisand as the first headliner in the International Theater and Elvis Presley as the showroom’s first resident superstar.

“Barry Manilow is the rare talent who can consistently deliver a concert of hits that thrills our guests night after night,” David Siegel, founder and CEO of Westgate Resorts, said in a statement. “He is an iconic, once-in-a-generation performer and we are thrilled he has chosen to make our famed International Theater his home as part of the Westgate’s 50th Anniversary year in 2019.”

Manilow closed his 2018 series at the hotel in energetic and mischievous fashion. On Friday, he kicked the lyrics to one of his famous hits, “Even Now,” re-starting the song while saying, “Now you know this show isn’t lip-synced!” After dancing through the Donna Summer/disco version of “Could It Be Magic,” he called his familiar line, “What is your 75-year-old grandfather doing tonight?”

Himself an able showman, Williams, headlining in the “Robbie Williams Live In Las Vegas” production, has sold out his original run of six shows from March 6-16. Williams has sold 77 million records internationally as a soloist and with the band Take That. He’s won 18 BRIT Awards, the British annual music honors, and has the record for most BRITs won by an artist (13 as a soloist, five with Take That). Swift ticket sales are nothing new for Williams; his 2006 world tour moved 1.6 million tickets in a single day.

Along with his wife, Ayda, and Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne, Williams is a judge on “The X Factor” in the United Kingdom and has just wrapped a world stadium tour. Earlier this month, he e-mailed the message, “It’s most people’s dream to visit Las Vegas at least once in their life, I think wherever they’re from in the world. It’s a place of legends and I’m honored to have been invited down to play there next year.”

