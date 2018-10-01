Kats

Robin Leach star of ‘Final Episode’ on Las Vegas Strip

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2018 - 8:31 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2018 - 8:37 pm

It was the sort of event where you didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

So we did both.

Robin Leach was honored with a final toast Friday night in a celebration of life at Palazzo Theatre. Robin’s sons, Steve, Rick and Gregg, led a host of speakers that included the celebrity journalist’s superstar friends, including those he met during his nearly two decades in Las Vegas.

The poignant speeches were often dotted with humor, as were the video highlights of Robin’s career (we’d forgotten he’d appeared on “The Arsenio Hall Show” and done Del Monte commercials). Those who knew Robin were convinced the man at the center of the tribute would have laughed along.

Characteristic of the event, dubbed “The Final Episode,” was the opening from Robin’s oldest son, Steven, his father’s leading caregiver over the 10 months beginning with Robin’s stroke in November through his Aug. 24 death in Las Vegas.

Adhering to his family tradition that their patriarch be called by his first name rather than “dad” or “grandpa,” Steve said his father was “a reporter, first and foremost.”

“He had an insatiable appetite for the backstory, taking us into kitchens around the world or a midnight long-tailed boat ride into Burma to meet the owner of a jungle hotel who had graduated from UNLV School of Hospitality,” Steve said from the stage. “He had a love of order, beauty, champagne and food, but above all his family came first. He was brutally honest, a fantastic role model and my best friend. I love you, Robin!”

Shifting his tenor abruptly, Steve introduced the show’s unbilled emcee. “Our host is a man my father admired, was inspired by, who he wanted to be!”— and summoned the Gazillionaire from “Absinthe.” It took Gaz less than 60 seconds to fire off his first F-bomb and insult “all of the fat chefs” seated near the stage who were friends of Robin’s.

Gaz also gave a nod to those “who are going to suffer the most at Robin’s passing — it’s Veuve Clicquot, it’s Cristal, it is Mr. Dom Perignon; it is a very sad day for them.”

Robin’s family and close friends who organized the event sought something their father would have appreciated. They asked Ken Henderson, CEO of Best Agency and a close friend of Robin’s, to handle the task. Henderson drew a familiar laugh from the stage with, “He had stories … And some of you are out there.”

In taking the podium, Gregg Leach said simply, “I will be boring and short. This is a celebration of love, of friendship and family, and to memorialize Robin and his legacy.” Gregg appeared onstage with Robin’s grandkids: 22-year-old fraternal twins Jack and Meg and 9-year-old Gianna.

Rick Leach said the family carried great pride in Robin’s effect on pop culture, through “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” and how he enhanced this country’s knowledge of the culinary culture through the development of Food Network. He noted his father’s “tireless philanthropic efforts” dedicated to Keep Memory Alive and the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Cleveland Clinic.

“But mostly, we are proud of his kindness and love to me, my brothers and our families,” Rick said. “Whenever we had a difficult issue, he was always available to us. There was not a holiday he didn’t share with his family.”

Robin’s multigenerational reach was evident in such speakers as Morgan Fairchild, Joan Severance and Suzanne Somers. Robin met all of them about four decades ago. Robin had put Somers on the cover of Star magazine — for six issues — when he was editor of that pub.

“ABC owes Robin, because that was what helped push ‘Three’s Company’ past ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and ‘Happy Days’ as the No. 1 show on TV,” said Somers, who also recalled Robin’s one-word review of her cabaret show at Westgate: “Perfect.”

The culinary community turned out in force, with 27 chefs lined up onstage in a show of tribute.

Tom Kaplan, senior managing partner for Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, knew Robin since 1982 and was his neighbor in Las Vegas for 10 years. He recalled that his neighbors were concerned about the possibilities of ribald parties in the neighborhood (Robin, instead, was a courteous neighbor). Kaplan also said the smoked salmon/caviar “Jewish pizza,” now a Spago signature item, was Robin’s idea.

Michael Mina talked of the time he worked at a truck stop in Ellensburg, Washington, at age 15. He mailed a letter to Robin in those days and, to his shock, received a response written by the man himself. Mina today is a culinary superstar, inspired by that gesture.

A Robin favorite, magician Lance Burton, remembered Robin visiting his show at Monte Carlo shortly after Robin moved to Vegas in the late 1990s. Burton welcomed Robin to his green room backstage, and as Robin left he bumped into Burton’s guest star, comic juggler Michael Goudeau. Robin called to Goudeau, “Great show! Champagne wishes!”

Goudeau quickly told Burton of the encounter.

“I said to Michael, ‘He did not say that!’” Burton said, recalling his disbelief. “At that point I had been a professional magician in Las Vegas for a decade, but that was the night I felt like I was really in show business.”

Representing the Vegas entertainment community were vocal groups Human Nature of The Venetian’s Sands Showroom and Tenors of Rock from Harrah’s Showroom, and the twin tappers Sean and John Scott of “Absinthe.” Human Nature sang “People Get Ready,” and the Tenors covered Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven.”

A man who shared Robin’s affection for celebs, Planet Hollywood International CEO Robert Earl, spoke of how he and his kindred spirit from nearly the same place in England would gossip in a Planet Hollywood suite.

“We spent many pleasant evenings chatting away in my suite, with fresh warm chocolate chip cookies and chilled chard at the ready,” Earl said, “and God help me if the temperature of either was wrong.”

Two of Robin’s friends who saw him near the end of his life spoke of their friend’s powerful will and work ethic. Entrepreneur Saville Kellner of Revenue Media Group was distressed to observe Robin losing his famous voice as a result of his stroke, but said, “Robin had the courage the likes of which I haven’t known. It was not about him; it was all about you.”

Michael Severino of Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and the Ruvo Center, who worked with Robin on every Power of Love gala over the years, said, “Robin was an incredibly hard-working journalist.”

It was left to Clint Holmes to close it out with a warmhearted “Hallelujah,” and a post-show toast of the bubbly at The Venetian’s Waterfall Atrium.

A few guests placed their empty champagne glasses in the attraction’s garden. Like the man who was honored, they were left to rest in peace, after a party we won’t soon forget.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian/Palazzo/Sands Expo & Convention Center.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like