Robin Leach’s prized possessions being offered at auction

Robin Leach’s personal belongings including art, jewelry, antiques and furnishings are being presented at auction this month and in November.

A marquee honoring celebrity columnist and “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” host Robin Leach is shown at the Miracle Mile Shops at the Planet Hollywood after his death at the age of 76 in Las Vegas, Aug. 24, 2018. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Robin Leach died on Aug. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas (Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A portrait of Robin Leach is displayed at his celebration of life at Palazzo Theater, Sept. 28, 2018. (Tom Donoghue)

The Gazillionaire, left, is shown with Robin Leach at an "Absinthe" anniversary at Caesars Palace in 2015. (Spiegelworld)

Larry Ruvo, left, visits with the late Robin Leach's son, Steve Leach and his daughter Gianna, 10, during a unveiling ceremony for Robin Leach Lane running between the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, March 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman visits with the late Robin Leach's son, Steve Leach and his daughter Gianna, 10, during a unveiling ceremony for Robin Leach Lane running between the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, March 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A lineup of star chefs is shown onstage during Robin Leach's celebration of life at Palazzo Theater, Sept. 28, 2018. (Tom Donoghue)

Clars Auction Gallery of Oakland, Calif., is showcasing Leach’s possessions in its Oct. 13 and Nov. 17 auctions and online at Live.Clars.com and through Liveauctioneers.com. Clars Auction Gallery is at 5644 Telegraph Ave..

Bidding begins at 9:30 a.m. on those dates.

A complete catalog is available online. For more information, go to clars.com or email info@clars.com.

Leach, the celebrated celebrity journalist, died on Aug. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas after suffering a stroke while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas the previous November. He was a Las Vegas resident at the time of his death and was a regular columnist for the Review-Journal.

His art collection, furnishings, jewelry and antiques are being sold by his family. Leach’s son Steve Leach says the effort follows his father’s wishes.

As a tribute to Leach’s famous “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” sendoff, “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” Leach’s collection of fine wines and champagnes will be offered, including a 1990 Louis Roederer Champagne Cristal Brut Millennium Methuselah valued at $10,000-$15,000.

Many celebrity gifts are being offered, including a framed inscription and drawing from Ruby “Tuesday” Mazur, the designer of the Rolling Stones’ legendary tongue logo, and an autographed chef’s jacket featuring the names of star chefs Thomas Keller and Bobby Flay.

Framed and signed photos of Cher, a close friend of Leach’s, are in the collection, along with decorative art pieces by such artists as Pal Kepenyes and Steve Tobin. Also listed is fine furniture — including Levantine- and Moroccan-inspired works — and designer pieces, including a floor lamp attributed to Frances Elkins.

The full collection will be presented throughout the 2019 fall auction season at Clars. Cristina Campion, senior specialist in charge of the Leach collection said, “On behalf of Clars, we are very honored to have been selected to present the personal collection of this extraordinary man and entertainment icon to the global market so they may have the opportunity to own a piece of his magnificent life and lifestyle.”

