Rock legend Carlos Santana extends run at House of Blues

Carlos Santana surpassed his 300th show at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Jan. 25. He’s working toward No. 400, already.

The rock legend has extended his House of Blues engagement with 16 shows in September and November. Santana’s new dates begin Sept. 6 and run through Sept. 17. He returns Nov. 1-12. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at House of Blues.com/Santana, MandalayBay.com, or Ticketmaster.com.

Santana just wrapped a sold out run at House of Blues on Sunday night. He’s performed more shows at that venue than any other artist after opening in 2012. The 75-year-old rocker, who has a home in Las Vegas, also performed more shows at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel than anyone else, with his residency run from 2009-11.

Santana’s previously announced dates at House of Blues continue from May 17-28.

In a chat in his Las Vegas headquarters the afternoon before show No. 301, Santana said, “We want a triumph each night, for people to go home feeling like they got more than they paid for.”

Rudner to the Point

Iconic comic Rita Rudner opens a multishow engagement at South Point Showroom at 6:30 p.m. March 14-16. She returns July 11-13 and Nov. 28-30.

Rudner most recently headlined at The Stirling Club at Turnberry Place on Oct. 28. The gig made sense as Rudner actually lived at Turnberry Place for several years before selling in March 2021.

In a sterling Vegas career, Rudner played 21 shows a week at Riviera Comedy Club before taking on consecutive headlining residencies at New York-New York, Harrah’s and The Venetian. Prior to her show at Stirling Club, she appeared at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort in 2017.

A deal Rudner had hoped to finalize at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace never materialized, as the room was closed during the pandemic. She was to swap dates with Wayne Newton, who has since moved to Flamingo.

Rudner wrote her memoir, “My Life in Dog Years,” during the break. In October, she said, “I’ve been playing Las Vegas for a long time. Before that I had a whole career on Broadway as a dancer and a singer and an actress. During the pandemic, I decided there’s no better time to start writing than when you can’t leave the house for two years. So, that’s what I did.”

Ball Mark

Recent Las Vegas transplant, A-list actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg is offering a party of six for a round of golf at Summit Gold Club in Las Vegas. Wahlberg and PGA competitor Abraham Ancer are co-hosting the sextet. This is among the auction items at the Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden on Feb. 18, its value listed simply as “Priceless.”

The event is the primary fundraiser for Keep Memory Alive, the Ruvo Center’s philanthropic division. Since the event started 25 years ago, the Power of Love has raised tens of millions in the fight against neurological diseases and conditions. Tables are still available; information about the gala is at keepmemoryalive.org.

The late Raiders quarterback, respected broadcaster and native Las Vegan David Humm, and John Paul Mitchell Systems co-founder John Paul DeJoria are the night’s honorees. Celeb chefs Tal Ronnen and Wolfgang Puck are creating the night’s multicourse dinner. Both are longtime friends of event and Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health co-founders Larry and Camille Ruvo.

John Mayer, Alice Cooper, Michael McDonald, Rick Springfield, Paula Abdul, Sam Moore of iconic R&B band Sam & Dave, Chad Kroeger of Nickleback, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds (a 2021 honoree) are the recording stars set to appear. Headlining comic Nikki Glaser, too, is committed to appear.

Maria Shriver, founder of The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement (WAM), is also set to take part. Raiders owner Mark Davis is also prepping for a special moment, honoring Humm.

Top of the pop

It took Carrot Top less than 24 hours to work up a prop inspired by the suspected Chinese spy balloon. This new act in Topper’s Luxor show involves video of the ill-fated object, and the comic wielding a slingshot. Catch the routine @CarrotTopLive, the comic’s IG page. Catch all the acts at Atrium Showroom.

Queen’s return

A lively return to rock’s great female vocalists, “Queens of Rock” returns to VegasVille at 7 p.m. March 20, 23, 24 and 25 at The Orleans Showroom. The ever-rocking Elyzabeth Diaga remains at the front, with a Christian Brady, Michael “Doc” Ellis, James Oleson and Alex Papa are the backing band.

A-plus talent everywhere, and a great concept. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at 10 a.m. queensofrocklv.com.

We have thoughts, naturally. Orleans Showroom seats 850, about four times the capacity of the show’s earlier venue, Mosaic on the Strip. The showroom presents a greater challenge to fill seats, but the venue has the built-in advantage of still standing … So we endorse snapping up tickets and checking this one out.

The Jackson 3

In the flurry of show announcements last week, The Jacksons, co-starring original members Tito Jackson, Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson, play Pearl at the Palms on April 1. The show is to spotlight hits with Michael Jackson and Jermaine Jackson dating to the Jackson 5 and Jacksons era. That’s a lotta Jacksons, and this retro show was a groovy time in 2014 at Planet Hollywood (Jermaine was in the act at the time). Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Cool Hang Alert

Cairo Knife Fight, headed up by Black Eyed Peas guitarist George Pajon, hits Sand Dollar Downtown at 7 p.m. (drum clinic by the fantastic Matt Garstka of Animals with Leaders, among many other projects) and 9:30 p.m. (CKF show) Saturday (Feb. 11). Pajon leapt into the Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns show a couple of weeks ago and leveled the place. The rum clinic and show are $25; show only $10. Go to PlazaHotelCasino.Com for info.

