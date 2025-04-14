73°F
Rock legend makes a tour stop in Las Vegas

Stevie Nicks and the late Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac are shown on the big screen at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal). @JohnnyKats
April 14, 2025 - 9:29 am
 

Stevie Nicks is still bringing her music to the masses.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and legendary member of Fleetwood Mac plays T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 11, promoter Live Nation has announced. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.

Nicks most recently played T-Mobile on March 18, 2023. Her Vegas date is part of her summer and fall tour.

Nicks is the first woman to be inducted into the Rock Hall twice, for her days with Fleetwood Mac and also a as solo artist. She has sold more than 220 million albums overall. Last year marked her 50th anniversary with Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks turns 77 on May 26. He set list in her most recent Las Vegas show included re-arranged versions of “Dreams, “Gypsy,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Sara” and “Rhiannon” from the Fleetwood Mac era. “If Anyone Falls,” “Bella Donna,” “Stand Back,” and “Edge of Seventeen” were among her solo hits. She also performed her duet with the late Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

