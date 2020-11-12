Rock legend Steven Tyler expanding charity to Vegas

In helping launch LifeSet Program in Las Vegas, Steven Tyler says, “We blew the doors off the town and they still welcomed us with arms wide open.”

Until he can rock anew at Park Theater, Steven Tyler is rocking his chosen charity.

The Aerosmith frontman’s Janie’s Fund initiative is partnering with the Clark County Department of Family Services and Youth Villages on the new LifeSet program in Las Vegas.

The initiative is designed to help young people in Las Vegas who are turning 17 to move seamlessly from foster care to adulthood. Tyler was to head up a formal announcement of the program at 5 p.m. today on the Janie’s Fund Facebook page. Tyler is set to perform on the stream. Click here for a video essay on the new program

Janie’s Fund, taken from the Aereosmith classic “Janie’s Got a Gun,” is Tyler’s philanthropic venture, which works with Youth Villages nationwide to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. Tyler and bandmate Tom Hamilton co-wrote “Janie’s Got a Gun,” which was inspired by a Newsweek story about victims of gun violence. Tyler instilled themes of child abuse and incest. The song is a powerful highlight in Aerosmith’s Vegas residency.

Clearly, Tyler misses being onstage.

“Before the pandemic, me and the boys in Aerosmith played a very successful year-long residency in Vegas,” Tyler said in a statement. “We blew the doors off the town and they still welcomed us with arms wide open.”

Until the band can return, Tyler is channeling his passion into the new Las Vegas-centered program.

“During this time, I also learned a lot about the very specific need to help the young people that we’re going to be aging-out of the foster care system and how many had been sexually trafficked and robbing them of their futures,” Tyler said. “That’s when I decided, together, with Youth Villages and the Department of Family Services, we needed to attack this issue head on.”

Tyler is dedicated to making a positive impact on those who need assistance.

“The LifeSet program that we’re bringing to Clark County is the most effective program in the country to help these young people and I know we’re going to make a huge difference in giving them back a life filled with hope and opportunity,” he said. “We’re giving them the tools to thrive after suffering from years of abuse and trauma.”

Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch said, “I’m truly grateful to have the opportunity to join forces with a team of professionals who are improving the lives of young people every day. The Youth Villages LifeSet Program will assist us as we continue to fortify our youth with tangible resources and emotional support.”

Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly was raised in the foster-care system.

“The transition into adulthood is not easy for any teen, let alone those in the foster care system lacking family support structures,” Weekly said. “I’m excited by this new collaboration that will provide individualized assistance to our kids.”

