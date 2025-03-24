Rock legends reuniting at Las Vegas event

Kiss announced in late ’23 the band’s “farewell.” But the rock legends will be on stage in November.

Paul Stanley, left, and Gene Simmons, of the legendary band Kiss, are scheduled to open a Las Vegas outpost of their restaurant, Rock & Brews, in late 2023 at The Strat on the Strip. (Rock & Brews)

Gene Simmons, left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley of KISS perform during the final night of the "Kiss Farewell Tour" on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kiss and makeup? Not quite. But the legendary rock band has announced an “unmasked” show at The Theater at Virgin Hotels this November.

The band is going au natural during its 50th anniversary Kiss Army Storms Vegas event, set for Nov. 14-16. The resort takeover celebrates the band’s 50th anniversary, and will be their first live performance since announcing its “farewell” 15 months ago.

Kissonline.com website kicked off the announcement of the event via an e-mail Saturday. Details are to be unmasked in the coming days.

The show is the first cine the band closed its “End of the Road Tour” with two-nights at Madison Square Garden in December 2023.

Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer make up the band’s current roster. Singer lives in Las Vegas. The band is represented at the Kiss World glow-in-the-dark, mini-golf and memorabilia exhibit at the Rio. The items on display were donated by Simmons.

Kiss went unmasked from “Lick it Up” in 1983 through 1996. Plans for a residency at Planet Hollywood’s then-Zappos Theater from December 2021-February 2022 never came off, despite preliminary plans to run the series in ’22.

Simmons had also purchased an estate in the Henderson hillside community of Ascaya, along with an adjacent lot, in May 2021. He soon sold the property, citing concerns about high temperatures in the summer.

Until Saturday’s announcement, Kiss had planned to appear exclusively as virtual avatars on stage. As they closed their shows at MSG, the band revealed a partnership with George Lucas’ special effects company Industrial Light & Magic, along with the Swedish entertainment company Pophouse Entertainment Group. Plans for this concept and format have not been disclosed.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.