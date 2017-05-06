Rock stars pay tribute to Journey, Neal Schon

Neal Schon of Journey is shown during the band's opening night of its nine-show residency at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday, May 5, 2017 (Erik Erik Kabik Photography)

A swing around the scene in VegasVille, entering a weekend where Dave Chappelle worked in the round at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, Canelo-Chavez Jr. will the squared circle at T-Mobile, and Zowie Bowie works hard for the money at Red Rock Resort and Fremont Street.

From the scene:

Artists riff on Journey

More than a dozen rock stars recorded video messages for Journey, and especially Neal Schon, as the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“A lot to my peers, some great guitarists, have expressed congratulations to myself and the band. A lot,” Schon said Wednesday during a sit-down at 35 Steaks + Martinis at Hard Rock Hotel, advancing the band’s nine-show residency at the Joint. “Some good friends of mine, like Joe Bonamassa, who is a one of the greatest guitarists out there, did this video. It was really amazing. That really kicked my ass when I saw it.”

The clip was stitched by rock journalist Adam Reader, also known as the Professor of Rock, and posted to YouTube. It opens with Schon’s mentor, Carlos Santana, saying, “I call Neal ‘The Vortex.’ … He makes people feel what he is feeling, immediately.” Schon has actually issued a solo album of that title.

Those who paid tribute included Sammy Hagar (busy “farming” in Florida), Kenny Loggins, Tom Johnston of the Doobie Brothers, Steve Lukather and David Paich of Toto, Brenden Urie of Panic! At the Disco, Bonamassa, and the swashbucklers of Generation Axe — Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmstein, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi.

Many of these rock stars spoke to Schon’s melodic exploration on guitar. “He can plug in and play for three days without repeating himself,” Hagar said. “You have to keep the recorder going at all times, because he ain’t gonna repeat it.”

Santana, headlining at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, wrapped with this sentiment. “People dance and celebrate during Journey concerts. That’s what you’re supposed to do with your band.”

Mayweather’s Collection

Floyd Mayweather’s Girl Collection strip club celebrated its “soft opening” on Friday night, a party with a festive Cinco de Mayo theme. This is Mayweather’s nightlife venture on the site of the former Sheri’s Cabaret adult club, at 2580 S. Highland Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Interstate 15. TMZ has posted a video of the Money Man carting what seems to be stacks upon stacks of cash out of the club and into an awaiting SUV.

He’s ready to rumble

Famed fight announcer Michael Buffer, introducing the combatants in tonight’s Canelo-Chavez main event, summoned Chappelle to the stage at Mandalay Bay Events Center. As Chappelle was led to the stage, set in the round at the 11,000-seat arena, Buffer referred to Chappelle, making a title-fight entrance, as, “The heavyweight champion of the comedy world!” Buffer also dropped an F-bomb from the stage, which I believe is a first for him in his announcing career.

Monge at The Space

Column friend Michael Monge debuts “Simply Michael” at the Space on May 12. A classic crooner, Monge moved to Vegas from Boca Raton, Fla., in 2014 after being discovered by Steve Wynn at Boca Bice Italian restaurant and lounge. Monge played two years at Eastside Lounge at Encore resort before the hotel ended the run last fall. He’s since been popping up around town, with shows at the Italian American Club and a recent appearance at Mondays Dark at the Space.

