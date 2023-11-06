74°F
Kats

Rod Stewart announces final dates for Strip residency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2023 - 7:24 am
 
Rod Stewart performs on March 26, 2016. (Denise Truscello)
Rod Stewart performs on March 26, 2016. (Denise Truscello)
Rod Stewart at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sept. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello)
Rod Stewart at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sept. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello)
Rod Stewart at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sept. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello)
Rod Stewart at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sept. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello)

It’s 200 and out for Rod Stewart at the Colosseum.

Stewart’s 200th show next year at the Caesars Palace venue will close his headlining residency. The end of the run and Stewart’s dates running July 24-Aug. 7 were announced Monday morning. The show is on sale 10 a.m. PT Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

He resumes his performances this Friday night.

Stewart debuted “The Hits” in 2011. His series is the longest-running unbroken current theater residency of any Las Vegas headliner. The production is presented by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas.

“Sir Rod Stewart is a true rock legend, and we have had the great privilege of being his Las Vegas home at the Colosseum for more than a decade,” Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement. “Throughout his residency, we’ve been amazed by Rod’s impeccable showmanship and superstar talent highlighting his timeless catalog of hits, and we are incredibly grateful for the countless memories he created for our guests.”

Stewart’s set list is dotted with such classics as, “You Wear It Well,” “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “The First Cut is the Deepest,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Every Picture Tells A Story,” “Infatuation” and “Forever Young.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

