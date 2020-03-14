Rod Stewart cuts dates; Mayfair at Bellagio goes dark
Rod Stewart is performing as scheduled this weekend, but tabling three shows next weekend at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Stewart is rescheduling shows March 18, 20 and 21 at the venue where he has performed as a resident headliner since August 2011. Stewart returns for a series from Sept. 18-Oct. 3, and is expected to extend into his 10th year at Caesars in 2021.
Mayfair dark
Word out of Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio is the swanky nightspot is closing indefinitely beginning Monday. a live band, singers and a blazing dance team has created a cool hang at the new hotspot, which overlooks Bellagio and featured a live band and dance team. No word yet from Mayfair operators on the club’s future.