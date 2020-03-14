Rod Stewart cuts dates; Mayfair at Bellagio goes dark

Rod Stewart performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Mayfair Supper Club Main Dining Room (MGM Resorts International)

Mayfair Supper Club Bar and Lounge (MGM Resorts International)

Mayfair Supper Club Patio (MGM Resorts International)

Steve Judkins is shown at Mayfair Supper Club on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Rod Stewart is performing as scheduled this weekend, but tabling three shows next weekend at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Stewart is rescheduling shows March 18, 20 and 21 at the venue where he has performed as a resident headliner since August 2011. Stewart returns for a series from Sept. 18-Oct. 3, and is expected to extend into his 10th year at Caesars in 2021.

Mayfair dark

Word out of Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio is the swanky nightspot is closing indefinitely beginning Monday. a live band, singers and a blazing dance team has created a cool hang at the new hotspot, which overlooks Bellagio and featured a live band and dance team. No word yet from Mayfair operators on the club’s future.