Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie perform at royal Vegas birthday party

Rod Stewart and Lionel Richie fired up Jill Fertitta’s 60th birthday party at Red Rock on Saturday.

A video screen-grab of Rod Stewart, left, and Lionel Richie is shown at Red Rock Resort during the 60th-birthday celebration for Jill Fertitta, wife of Station Casinos CEO Frank Fertitta. (Courtesy)

A pair of entertainment legends enlivened the latest Vegas royal fete at Red Rock Resort.

Rod Stewart and Lionel Richie performed at Jill Fertitta’s 60th birthday at Red Rock’s convention center Saturday night. A lavish cocktail hour of caviar, crab, shrimp, lamb chops leading to a plated dinner have been reported out of that scene.

Twistin’. Some @rodstewart action at Jill Fertitta’s birthday party Saturday at Red Rock Resort. Royalty abounds … #RJNow @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/XllJBeJVgg — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) May 30, 2023

Stewart and Richie are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and have headlined Vegas for decades.

Stewart, who is knighted over a 60-year career, performed “Hot Legs,” “Tonight’s The Night” and “Twistin’ The Night Away,” among other hits. Stewart continues his 12-year residency run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November.

Richie, a Kennedy Center honoree, “American Idol” judge and Encore Theater headliner, played “Brick House,” “Easy,” “Still” and “Hello” among his classics from his days with the Commodores and solo career. Richie is back at the Wynn in October.

Fertitta is married to Station Casinos CEO Frank Fertitta III. Bruno Mars, Michael Buble, Chainsmokers and Marshmello have previously performed at Fertitta family functions. Somehow, the vintage-Vegas stylings of Johnny Kats Trio has not found its way on the list …

Ears to them

Katy Perry and her daughter, Daisy, visited “Immersive Disney Animation” at Lighthouse Artspace at The Shops at Crystals on Sunday afternoon. Team Donny Osmond (family, including grandchildren) was there Saturday.

Carrot Top(ped) out

Long-running Luxor headliner Carrot Top called out of his show Saturday. He was under the weather, even as he’s over the top … The 58-year-old prop master is now on a scheduled vacation (follow his IG feed, for aquatic activity and great commentary). The comic with the legal name of Scott Thompson is expected back as scheduled June 5. Check him out, if only to see is wild, Gallagher-themed closing prop.

May We Recommend …

A show with a lotta talent and a lotta heart, “Cotton Club Revue” at The Duomo at Rio.

This is a fully committed revival of the legendary New York City venue. Tributes to Sammy Davis Jr. and (yes) Moms Mabley, tap-dancing number, live musicians, everyone dressed in Gatsby-themed costumes. Crowd was even in character the night I went.

The show is back at 6 p.m. Sunday and again June 18, hoping to build a long-term presence. Renee Davis produces and hosts. Get there.

Industrial’s strengths

We’re sold, at this juncture, on The Industrial Event Space’s ticketed-entertainment program. The Rhyolite Sound opened the “Far Out West” series Friday night. Those boys are some kinda aggressive.

The space is called Industrial Sound for public shows (please, fellas, no more titles). As such, the building boasts a studio-quality audio system, and the largest LED screen of any free-standing, non-Strip entertainment venue in the city.

About 500 folks turned out for The Rhyolite Sound performance, filing into the 10,000-square-foot performance space. Fifty-cent drink specials, a tattoo studio (free if you ordered “Far Out West” ink) were in this mix.

One suggestion: Dial back the velocity on the streamer cannons that close performances. I was struck in the nose with an unfurled role. I took a standing 8-count.

But we endorse this place. Co-owner Josh Abelson and his partners Joshua Sieck and Emiliano Palumbo of Tag Team Productions are not fooling around.

Wise move

The second Wiseguys Las Vegas comedy club is set to open at Town Square this September. Club operator Keith Stubbs announced the update over the weekend on the business’s IG feed. Big Jay Oakerson is headlining the Arts District venue this week.

John Caparulo returns his “Saturday Night Special” showcase June 25.

Cool Hang Alert

Country-rock band Parade of Bad Guys plays the OG Sand Dollar Lounge, on Polaris and Spring Mountain, from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday. No cover. Get it on, if you are at least 21 years old. And as always, try the pizza.

