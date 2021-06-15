Rod Stewart restarts Caesars residency in October

Rod Stewart celebrates his 10th anniversary upon his return to the Colosseum, having launched the series in August 2011.

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the media after an interview with The Associated Press at a hotel in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Rod Stewart has timed it right at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in October.

“Rod Stewart: The Hits” ends its pandemic pause for nine dates, October: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23. Tickets start at $49 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com/rodstewartvegas at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Vegas! Get ready for the return of Rod Stewart to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for the 10th Anniversary of The Hits La Vegas Residency this October 6-23!

Stewart celebrates his 10th anniversary upon his return, having launched the series in August 2011. Past performances have included such well-known hits as “You Wear It Well,” “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “The First Cut is the Deepest,” “Tonight’s the Night” and “Forever Young.”

Stewart joins such superstar headliners as Usher from July 16-Aug. 14, Morrissey from Aug. 28-Sept. 5, and Keith Urban from Sept. 17-25. The show is a partnership between Colosseum owner Caesars Entertainment and its booking partner at the venue, Live Nation.

