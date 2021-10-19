Rod Stewart, Smokey Robinson have 2022 plans on the Strip

Music legends Rod Stewart and Smokey Robinson and are not finished headlining on the Strip. Both performers have announced dates in the coming year.

Smokey Robinson attends the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at Resorts World Las Vegas on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the media after an interview with The Associated Press at a London hotel. (AP Photo / Matt Dunham)

Stewart has extended his decadelong run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace into 2022. He opened at the venue in August 2011. The rock legend is due to play select shows May 13-21, Sept. 23-30 and Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Saturday at ticketmaster.com/rodstewartvegas.

Stewart closes his current run at the Colosseum on Wednesday night.

Robinson has announced a two-show run at The Venetian Theatre on March 11-12. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or The Venetian box office. Tickets start at $49 (not including fees).

The Motown legend was among the honorees Saturday night at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at Resorts World Las Vegas.

