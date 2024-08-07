Rod Stewart’s ‘24 Strip finale canceled after ‘25 schedule announced

Citing strep throat, Rod Stewart has called off his final show of this year at the Colosseum.

Wednesday was a busy day for Rod Stewart. He announced 12 shows and canceled one.

What was to be Stewart’s final show of 2024 at the Colosseum was called off at about 12:45 p.m., as Stewart reported he is suffering from strep throat. Wednesday was to be his 200th show at Caesars Palace. He posted:

“I’m desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration. Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long.” He expressed “deepest regrets for any inconvenience” with a promise to see his fans in Las Vegas in 2025.

From @rodstewart, on tonight’s canceled show. Take care of that vocal instrument, Sir … @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/vwkZKCV2tP — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 7, 2024

Ticket holders are to contact their point-of-purchase to re-book or seek a refund.

Stewart had reportedly mentioned he was in some physical discomfort during an appearance Saturday night at the Barbershop at Cosmopolitan, celebrating the one year anniversary of his Wolfie’s Whisky liquor brand.

Stewart’s Wednesday performance was originally to be his last show ever at Caesars Palace. But Wednesday morning, the 79-year-old rock star announced “The Encore Shows” at the venue, running March 12-June 8, 2025. Stewart’s residency “The Hits” opened in 2011.

Speaking of that extension, the knighted rock star’s 200th said on social media, “I’m having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore!”

