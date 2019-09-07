‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!’ opening at Flamingo Las Vegas

RuPaul attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” opens 9:30 p.m. Jan. 30. at Flamingo Las Vegas. (Kelly Frey)

Flamingo Las Vegas is opening 2020 with a squadron of drag queens.

“Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” from the creators of the TV show of the same name, opens 9:30 p.m. Jan. 30. The show performs Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets starting at $49 (not including fees) go on sale to the public beginning 10 a.m. Friday; for information go to ticketmaster.com/dragracevegas.

“Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live! is an immersive, interactive thrill-ride for everyone who loves to laugh, dance and sing-along when a fabulous drag queen shakes her padded (booty) on stage,” Ru Paul, the famed drag performer and center of the TV show, said in a statement. Ru Paul will not actually perform in the show, which will feature a rotating cast of such drag performers as Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Coco Montrese, Derrick Barry, Eureka O’Hara, India Ferrah, Kahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Shannel and Yvie Oddly.

“Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” is the first drag residency staged in a Caesars Entertainment property since “Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas” closed in June 2018. It also is the first resident production show to perform at Flamingo Las Vegas since “Legends In Concert” departed in December, and also steps in as Donny & Marie Osmond close out at the showroom named for them in November.

From a release announcing the show, each performance “is packed with outrageous comedy, eye-popping fashions, over-the-top singing and dancing, and heartwarming moments.” The template is to invite audience participation, reflecting a live episode of the competition TV show.

“Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” premiered in 2009 on logo and has run on VH1 since 2017. In all, it has aired for 11 seasons.

