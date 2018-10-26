Salt-N-Pepa, ‘I Love the 90s’ lineup takes over ‘The Talk’

Salt-N-Pepa is co-hosting the daytime talk show (2 p.m. KLAS Channel 8) to promote “I Love the ’90s — The Vegas Show” at Paris Theater.

Host Sheryl Underwood celebrates her birthday on “The Talk,” Friday, October 26, 2018 on the CBS Television Network. From left, Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, guest co-hosts Salt N Pepa, Eve, and Sharon Osbourne, shown. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The Strip’s new retro-groove show is taking over “The Talk” on Friday.

Salt-N-Pepa is co-hosting the daytime talk show (2 p.m. KLAS Channel 8) to promote “I Love the ’90s — The Vegas Show” at Paris Theater, which opened Thursday night. Rob Base and All-4-One, also in the show’s opening lineup, will appear in performance on “The Talk.”

The recorded episode was a celebration of host Cheryl Underwood’s birthday, and was also performed for an audience full of veterans who received a pair of tickets for “I Love The 90s.” Underwood served in the Air Force Reserve Command.

“I Love the ’90s” performs through Saturday, returning Nov. 8-12.

