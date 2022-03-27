88°F
Sammy Hagar adds dates to Strat Theater party production

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2022 - 1:37 pm
 
Sammy Hagar shows his shrunken head during an unveiling ceremony at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas Saturday, March 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sammy Hagar arrives for his shrunken head unveiling ceremony at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas Saturday, March 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sammy Hagar shows his shrunken head during an unveiling ceremony at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas Saturday, March 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sammy Hagar shows his shrunken head during an unveiling ceremony at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas Saturday, March 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sammy Hagar, left, shows his shrunken head to Carrot Top during an unveiling ceremony at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas Saturday, March 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sammy Hagar serves drinks during his shrunken head unveiling ceremony at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas Saturday, March 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sammy Hagar shrunken head during an unveiling ceremony at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas Saturday, March 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sammy Hagar celebrated a tiny version of himself and expanded his hit show at The Strat, all in the same day. Why? Because Vegas.

Hagar kicked it all off by asking the musical question, “What am I doing here, again?” The specific answer was to celebrate a shrunken head and sling booze at The Golden Tiki. More broadly, it was to buttress Hagar’s status as a Las Vegas headliner.

The Red Rocker now has confirmed he’s returning his towering Cabo Wabo party to The Strat on July 1-2. Tickets will be on sale for the new shows the week of April 4. Additional dates and other information to be announced.

The shrunken head ceremony was a classic Hagar quick hit. He unveiled the little figure alongside Carrot Top, making an unbilled (but unarguably appropriate) guest star appearance. Tiny Sammy wore uncommonly long hair, seemingly inspired by the front man’s Montrose era. No sunglasses, which are Hagar’s trademark.

“When I want to be in disguise, I take off my sunglasses,” he said. Hagar also served cocktails from his Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. This is the canned, rum-infused beverage that fuels the vibe at The Strat.

Hagar has just polished off a run of three sellouts at The Strat Theater. During his three-show sprint, Hagar jammed with Trombone Shorty on Wednesday, Lita Ford on Friday and Gavin DeGraw on Saturday.

Also Saturday, he bought up his daughter Samantha, celebrating her 21st birthday (making her legally eligible for some canned rum imbibing). The thunderous drummer Jason Bonham also summoned a family member, his son Jager, to sing Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell.” It was the younger Bonham’s first time singing onstage with his dad, so it was extra powerful.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

