Sammy Hagar ready to rock anew at The Strat

“Sammy Hagar and Friends” will have fewer friends, but same rock vibe, at The Strat Theater.

Sammy Hagar, left, and Vic Johnson, right, perform during Sammy Hagar & The Circle concert at The Strat Theater, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sammy Hagar toca con David Perrico y la Raiders House Band durante el descanso del partido de los Raiders contra los Cincinnati Bengals en el Allegiant Stadium de Las Vegas el domingo 21 de noviembre de 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sammy Hagar and Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir are shown at The Strat Theater on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Wicked Creative)

Michael Anthony, left, Sammy Hagar, center, and Vic Johnson, right, perform during Sammy Hagar & The Circle concert at The Strat Theater, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Come Hades or high water, on the Strip or in Cabo, Sammy Hagar brings the party.

The Red Rocker has set a half-dozen dates to his 2022 “Sammy Hagar and Friends” residency at The Strat Theater. The new times and dates are 9 p.m. (doors at 8 p.m.) Feb. 9, 11 and 12; and March 23, 25 and 26 (tickets start at $100, not including fees, available at TheStrat.com).

The show follows the similar format as Hagar’s initial six-date series running last October and November at The Strat, a free-flowing festival anchored by Hagar’s current band, The Circle. The lineup features ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham (son of the late rock legend John Bonham of Led Zeppelin); and guitar great Vic Johnson.

Hagar’s hit parade is still highlighted by “I Can’t Drive 55,” “There’s Only One Way To Rock,” “Right Now,” “Heavy Metal,” “Mas Tequila,” “Why Can’t This Be Love.” As before, expect changes to the set list, even on the fly, with the occasional Led Zep, Van Halen, AC/DC, or Doors cover. He’ll also reach back to his days with Montrose.

Hagar is well-aware of the conditions for live performances in Las Vegas and everywhere else. His show at The Strat Theater will require all attendees to present valid proof of full COVID-19 vaccinations, or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event through the CheckVax service (ticket-holders will be provided a link on The Strat’s ticket website).

That process can be something of a pain, but with Hagar, it’s a small price to pay for his return to The Strat.

“We’ll just keep the same thing going, tell people to keep wearing the mask, those who are vaccinated are in, or get the COVID test, whatever it takes,” Hagar said in a phone chat Saturday. “We just have to take all the right precautions, if we’re going to throw a party. We’ve got to have a responsible party these days.”

The “Friends” reference in Hagar’s production hints to guest musicians. The 74-year-old rocker brought in such rock luminaries as Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead and Dead and Company, Rick Springfield and Steven Pearcy of Ratt. Hagar plans to keep The Circle as the primary band for this run.

“I’m really looking forward to just The Circle doing these shows,” Hagar said. “I might throw a surprise guest in there, but I didn’t even want to invite as may friends last time because I was so stressed about just trying to get my own thing together. But now, the door is open, the road is paved and we can do whatever we want.”

The Strat Theater will again be decked out like Hagar’s Cabo Wabo Cantina club. The venue is being renovated and expanded to slightly larger than its 900-seat capacity, which Hagar filled for his original six-pack of dates. The room’s party vibe led to another iconic rock act, Cheap Trick, to book four dates at The Strat in 2022.

“Cheap Trick will be great for that stage and that room. They’re like me, they’re fun,” Hagar said of his rock contemporaries. “The band we’re reaching out to, to come in here, have to be great and they have to be fun. Maybe I’ll leave some of my Cabo Wabo stuff behind. I’m going to have to call Rick (Nielsen) ask, ‘Rick, you want me to leave this stuff?’ I hope he says, ‘Yeah, man!’ We want everyone to get involved, so it becomes an event.”

Ambassador of it all

Hagar is especially excited about being named the Honorary Ambassador of Los Cabos, Mexico, last week. Hagar’s impact on the growth of the region, and his capacity to draw attention to the city, is inarguable. The Mexican fishing village at the tip of Baja was a largely unrealized vacation destination when Hagar rolled in 40 years ago. He is only required to “represent and promote the brand of Los Cabos internationally, using his influence to share and strengthen the experience of visiting and doing business in Los Cabos,” according to officials. Hagar has been doing that already. And this ambassador honor is good for his Cabo Wabo Cantina, Cabo Wabo Tequila and Santo Tequila businesses.

“This validates the tequila brand, and all the things that I’ve done in Mexico,” Hagar said. “It puts me a step ahead of these other guys that are all making tequila now, the about 300 different celebrities that have their own tequila. Well, guess what, guys? I started this (stuff).” Hagar then laughed. Why not? He’s the ambassador.

Goldrake checks out

Magician David Goldrake has left Las Vegas, effective the end of the year. A former headliner at Tropicana Theater, Goldrake had most recently performed his “M Is For Magic” show at Notoriety Live. “I’ve recently been offered the great opportunity to tour in the new future,” Goldrake posted to his social media accounts. Goldrake arrived in Vegas from his native Luxembourg in 2017, and was a well-liked, highly regarded member of the entertainment community. We expect, and hope, to see him again in these parts.

So this happened …

Kid Rock played the UFC Christmas party at the company’s Apex fortress back on Dec. 12. Not just Kid Rock, but his 10-piece band. And not just a couple of songs, but 90 minutes. Or, as an insider reports, 92 minutes. Kid Rock and UFC President Dana White are close, is the reason.

Great Moments in Social Media

Check out top comic and “America’s Got Talent Live” host Preacher Lawson’s MMA debut at a fight card in Stockton, Calif., over the weekend on Lawson’s Instagram account. “I did not get the W, and this dude was a gangster,” said Lawson, who even in defeat showed he is ripped. He lost to one Ramon Juarez in a 170-pound match, but as he said, “I may have lost my first MMA match. But I gained a really funny joke.” With a good punch line (cough).

Cool Hang Alert

The smooth stylings of Michael Ross Nugent are on display from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at The Mob Museum’s Underground hideaway. It’s a sullen, but satisfying, hang next to the still.

