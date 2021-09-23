Sammy Hagar rocks, and toasts, from a Strip rooftop

For Monday’s Strip show, Sammy Hagar was joined by the Circle, powered by Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson.

Sammy Hagar performs at the launch of Sammy Beach Bar Cocktail Co. at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas on September 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Sammy Hagar )

Guitarist Vic Johnson, Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony perform at the launch of Sammy Beach Bar Cocktail Co. at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas on September 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Sammy Hagar )

Bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, singer/guitarist Sammy Hagar and guitarist Vic Johnson perform at the launch of Sammy Beach Bar Cocktail Co. at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas on September 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Sammy Hagar)

A general view at the launch of Sammy Beach Bar Cocktail Co. at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas on September 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Sammy Hagar )

Sammy Hagar says there’s only one way to rock. The Red Rocker showed on Monday night, that one way was on a famous two-way street.

Hagar performed high above the Strip, from the rooftop deck of Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas. Several hundred fans watched the 30-minute performance from the sidewalks on both sides of Las Vegas Boulevard, most of them milling in front of the Bellagio Fountains. Late in the show, traffic was briefly halted along the Strip as fans streamed across for a closer look.

The show was billed as the first public performance ever from a Strip rooftop, which is right according to our research on the topic. The Killers turned in a rooftop performance at Nobu Tower, recorded prior to the Raiders’ home opener in September 2020, but that show was not viewed by the public.

Hagar was joined by his band The Circle (Michael Anthony on bass, Jason Bonham on drums and Vic Johnson on guitar). Hagar played “One Way to Rock,” “I Can’t Drive 55” and “Right Now” among other hits in the 30-minute set. This is the band that will open Hagar’s sold-out residency at The Strat Theater running Oct. 29-30, Nov. 5-6, and Nov. 12-13.

Golden Entertainment Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Goldberg, a top exec with The Strat’s ownership company, was on hand. So was Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment, the show’s producer. Ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist DJ Ashba and Johnny Christ from Avenged Sevenfold were there, too.

We also spotted Clark County PIO Erik Pappa among the invited guests. The County granted approval for the unique event, as did MGM Resorts International, as the show played to the Bellagio. Also, we ran into newly named Palms General Manger Cynthia Kiser Murphey in the crowd.

This one way to rock drew a mixed crowd, certainly. Afterward, Hagar ventured to his Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops, where the new product, Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. cocktails, flowed freely.

