Sammy Hagar steps up and plugs in for Power of Love

Sammy Hagar is building an all-star lineup at this year’s Power of Love gala.

Sammy Hagar performs with David Perrico and the Raiders House Band during halftime as the Raiders take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sammy Hagar and Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir are shown at The Strat Theater on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Wicked Creative)

Sammy Hagar performs at the launch of Sammy Beach Bar Cocktail Co. at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas on September 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Sammy Hagar)

Sammy Hagar performs at the launch of Sammy Beach Bar Cocktail Co. at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas on September 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Sammy Hagar)

This effort might one day inspire a cable series, “Better Call Sammy.”

It’s Sammy Hagar heeding the call for rock ‘n’ roll at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala, set for Feb. 18 at MGM Grand Garden. In about two weeks, the Red Rocker has assembled quite a lineup.

Alice Cooper, Michael McDonald, Rick Springfield, Sam Moore of iconic R&B band Sam & Dave, Chad Kroeger of Nickleback and Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon are the recording stars set to appear. At least two very big names are to still be announced. Headlining comic Nikki Glaser, herself sort of a rock star, is also on the bill.

With this year’s original honoree Steven Tyler canceling his participation, citing health reasons, organizers turned to Hagar and his legendary band-building skills.

The rescue effort is a major relief to event organizers, led by Larry Ruvo, co-founder of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. “I feel great,” Ruvo said Wednesday. “A lot better than I did two weeks ago.”

The late Raiders quarterback, beloved broadcaster and native Las Vegan David Humm; and John Paul Mitchell Systems co-founder John Paul DeJoria are the night’s honorees. Celeb chefs Tal Ronnen and Wolfgang Puck lead the culinary team, creating a multicourse dinner.

The night will be filled with extravagant live-and silent-auction prizes. As always, the event is the leading fundraiser for Keep Memory Alive, the Ruvo Center’s philanthropic division. Since the event started 25 years ago, the Power of Love has raised tens of millions in the fight against neurological diseases and conditions.

XXX

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.